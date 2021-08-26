Telecom Towers Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Telecom Towers market” and its expanding nature. The Telecom Towers market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Telecom Towers market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Telecom Towers market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Telecom Towers market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Telecom Towers Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Telecom Towers market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Lattice Tower is expected to register a Significant Growth

Lattice telecom towers are mostly three-legged towers, with tubular leg elements and tubular bracing members. They are used explicitly in case of heavy loads, which makes them suitable for central communication hubs and MW backbone sites in hurricane zones.The primary purpose of setting up a lattice telecom tower in a telecom network is to support more than one antenna for communication purposes. These towers also support the load of supporting apparatus used in communication networks.

Lattice telecom towers find their primary applications in radars, video surveillance equipment, and GSM/CDMA equipment. They can be used as electricity transmission towers, radio towers, or as an observation tower.

The weight of the lattice tower is spread over a greater area, which reduces the pressure on the foundation and the ground. The modules of a lattice telecom tower can be assembled easily and does not require heavy equipment and cranes, which further optimizes the cost spending of vendors.The truss action and larger base dimensions of this infrastructure help resist the applied loads more effectively, leading to a lighter structural design. Also, wind loads are reduced due to the lattice topology.

North is Expected to Hold Major Share

The North n region has been witnessing a significant shift, with the majority of towers being increasingly transferred from MNOs to independent tower companies. Owing to supporting initiatives by the governments, the region is expected to continually strengthen its position in the global market. For instance, the US Department of State’s Global Connect Initiative (GCI) aims to bring an additional 1.5 billion people online by 2020, thus creating a demand for more connectivity and network infrastructure.

Moreover, aggregate annual wireless capital expenditure in the United States was valued at USD 30 billion, which is expected to augment the market’s growth. In 2017, the number of mobile phone users in the United States is expected to reach about 266 million, with mobile internet penetration of about 237.2 million. Mobile internet penetration is expected to cross 275 million by 2023. Increasing wireless data usage continues to compel wireless service providers to improve their networks’ quality, and make incremental investments on the coverage and capacity of their networks.

Subscriber adoption of advanced wireless data applications, particularly mobile video, advanced devices, and densification of advanced networks by wireless service providers, to satisfy the growing demand for high-bandwidth wireless data, are driving the increased deployment of towers in the region.

Detailed TOC of Telecom Towers Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Connecting/Improving Connectivity To Rural Areas

4.3.2 Providing Wider Coverage And Catering To Increasing Data Needs

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Environmental Concerns About Power Supply Systems To Towers

4.4.2 Tower-sharing Between Telecom Companies

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Fuel Type

5.1.1 Renewable

5.1.2 Non-Renewable

5.2 By Type of Tower

5.2.1 Lattice Tower

5.2.2 Guyed Towers

5.2.3 Monopole Towers

5.2.4 Stealth Towers

5.3 By Installation

5.3.1 Rooftop

5.3.2 Ground Based

5.4 By Ownership

5.4.1 Operator Owned

5.4.2 Joint Venture

5.4.3 Private Owned

5.4.4 MNO Captive

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bharti Infratel Limited

6.1.2 Helios Towers Africa

6.1.3 n Tower Corporation

6.1.4 SBA Communications Corporation

6.1.5 AT&T Inc.

6.1.6 GTL Infrastructure Ltd

6.1.7 T-Mobile Towers

6.1.8 Crown Castle International Corporation

6.1.9 China Tower Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

