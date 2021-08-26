Marketing Analytics Market 2021: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Marketing Analytics market” and its expanding nature. The Marketing Analytics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Marketing Analytics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Marketing Analytics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Marketing Analytics market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Marketing Analytics Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Marketing Analytics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

E-mail Marketing Segment to Hold Major Market Share over the Forecast Period

E-mail marketing is one of the primary channels of marketing for most US businesses in their overall marketing strategy. Considering the number of e-mail users, about 233 million in the (as of 2017), the marketers find great opportunities to reach out to customers.

E-mail marketing is considered the third-most influential source of information for B2B customers after colleague recommendations and industry thought leaders (or influencers). While large businesses are using email marketing for increasing their brand loyalty, and are usually sales focused, small businesses are focusing on increasing their brand reach across the region.

Furthermore, the marketing analytics software enables businesses to create a customer segment based on different metrics, such as open rates and click-through rates. This is to personalize their marketing approach and also to evaluate their ROI, relative to the other forms of marketing, like display ads and search engine marketing.

According to Constant Contact Inc., a New York-based marketing company, e-mail marketing is the most popular form of marketing among the 1,005 US small business owners they surveyed. Among which, around 42% are using e-mail marketing for new potential customers and drive brand awareness.

Detailed TOC of Marketing Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increase in Social Media Channels

4.5.2 Increasing Need to Utilize Marketing Budgets for an Effective ROI

4.5.3 Adoption of Cloud Technology and Big Data

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 High Cost of Implementation and System Integration Issues for Marketing Analytics Software

4.6.2 Availability of Many Free Open Source Software

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Online Marketing

5.2.2 E-mail Marketing

5.2.3 Content Marketing

5.2.4 Social Media Marketing

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Retail

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 Education

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Travel and Hospitality

5.3.7 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 Salesforce.Com Inc.

6.1.5 Accenture PLC

6.1.6 Adobe Systems Incorporated

6.1.7 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.8 Teradata Corporation

6.1.9 Neustar, Inc.

6.1.10 Pegasystems Inc.

6.1.11 Tableau Software

6.1.12 Google LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

