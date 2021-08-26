Advanced Authentication Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Advanced Authentication market” and its expanding nature. The Advanced Authentication market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Advanced Authentication market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Advanced Authentication market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Advanced Authentication market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Advanced Authentication Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Advanced Authentication market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Advanced Authentication Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Advanced Authentication market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Advanced Authentication market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Advanced Authentication market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Advanced Authentication market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Advanced Authentication market players

Key Market Trends:

Biometrics to hold Major Share

Biometrics analyze and verify/authenticate individuals based on human physical characteristics, such as fingerprint, retina, iris, palm, speech, and voice, among others.

This method of authentication has been widely adopted, owing to the key advantages it offers, namely its non-repudiation, non-transferable, and non-identifiable nature, thus providing a high level of protection against fraud.

The technology has found successful implementation across various end users, such as forensics, governments, banking and financial institutions, and enterprise identity management, among others. Moreover, the widespread availability of fingerprint sensors in affordable mobile devices and government national ID programs have been instrumental in increasing the awareness and adoption of this technology.

to Exhibit Highest Growth

experienced a 68% rise in cybercrime registration from 2010-2016 and ranks 5th in the world regarding DNS hijacks. As a result, efforts are on from the government’s end and from the enterprises in combating the threat. With campaigns like the massive “Digital Initiative,” the government is preparing itself to fight cybercrime with robust regulations, legal frameworks, and implementable laws. Government’s recent step toward money demonetization led to a revolutionary change in the Indian banking industry. As a result, 43.7 million Indian users now use mobile banking, which poses a potential opportunity for the market.

Study objectives of Advanced Authentication Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Advanced Authentication market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Advanced Authentication market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Advanced Authentication market trends that influence the global Advanced Authentication market

Detailed TOC of Advanced Authentication Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Number of Cloud Users And Datacentres

4.3.2 Increasing Number of Security Breaches And Related Costs

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Upgrade and Replacement Costs

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Government Policies and Industry Regulations

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Technology Overview

5.2 Deployment Methods

5.3 Different Authentication Methods

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Authentication Methods

6.1.1 Smart Cards

6.1.2 Biometrics

6.1.3 Mobile Smart Credentials

6.1.4 Tokens

6.1.5 User-based Public Key Infrastructure

6.1.6 Other Methods

6.2 By End-user Industry

6.2.1 Banking/Financial Services

6.2.2 Healthcare

6.2.3 Government

6.2.4 Defense

6.2.5 IT and Telecom

6.2.6 Other End-user Industries

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 United States

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.2.1 United Kingdom

6.3.2.2 Germany

6.3.2.3 France

6.3.2.4 Italy

6.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.3.1 China

6.3.3.2 India

6.3.3.3 Japan

6.3.3.4 Australia

6.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.4.1 Brazil

6.3.4.2 Argentina

6.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

6.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5.3 South Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Vendor Market Share

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Fujitsu Ltd.

7.2.2 Gemalto N.V

7.2.3 NEC Corp.

7.2.4 CA Technologies

7.2.5 Safran Identity and Security SAS

7.2.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

7.2.7 Lumidigm Inc.

7.2.8 Validsoft

7.2.9 Pistolstar

7.2.10 Securenvoy

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

