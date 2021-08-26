Advanced Authentication Market in the Financial Service Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

“Advanced Authentication Market in the Financial Service Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Advanced Authentication Market in the Financial Service market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Biometrics Segment to Hold Major Share
Biometrics analyze and verify/authenticate individuals based on human physical characteristics, such as fingerprint, retina, iris, palm, speech, and voice, among others.
This method of authentication has been widely adopted, owing to the key advantages it offers, namely its non-repudiation, non-transferable, and non-identifiable nature, thus providing a high level of protection against fraud.
The technology found successful implementation across various end users, such as forensics, governments, banking and financial institutions, and enterprise identity management, among others. Moreover, the widespread availability of fingerprint sensors in affordable mobile devices and government national ID programs have been instrumental in increasing the awareness and adoption of this technology.
North Region to Account for Significant Share
North is anticipated to hold major share owing to the increasing dependency of organizations on computer networks and electronic data to conduct their daily operations, and growing pools of personal and financial information that are also transferred and stored online. This tendency toward the adoption of online services for daily transactions has increased the need for advanced authentication services in the country.
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), it was estimated that USD 16.9 billion was stolen from 16.5 million US consumers in 2017 (compared with USD 16.3 billion and 15.2 million in 2016) through identity thefts and fraud.
Detailed TOC of Advanced Authentication Market in the Financial Service Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Volume of Non-cash Payments/Transactions Fraud
4.3.2 Rising Need for Prevention of Threats due to the Increasing Number of Cloud Users
4.3.3 Increasing Number of Security Breaches, Identity Theft Threats, and Related Costs
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Privacy Concerns Regarding the Authentication Vendor and High Costs of Token
4.4.2 The Presence of Legacy Systems in the Financial Services Sector and Software Migrating Cost
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Government Policies and Industry Regulations
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Authentication Method
6.1.1 Smartcards
6.1.2 Biometrics
6.1.3 Mobile Smart Credentials
6.1.4 Tokens
6.1.5 Other Authentication Methods
6.2 Geography
6.2.1 North
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Latin
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd.
7.1.2 Gemalto N.V
7.1.3 NEC Corp.
7.1.4 CA Technologies Inc.
7.1.5 Safran Identity and Security SAS
7.1.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
7.1.7 Lumidigm Inc.
7.1.8 Validsoft Ltd.
7.1.9 Pistolstar Inc.
7.1.10 SecurEnvoy Ltd.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
