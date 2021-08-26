Commercial Satellite Imaging Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Commercial Satellite Imaging market” and its expanding nature. The Commercial Satellite Imaging market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Commercial Satellite Imaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Commercial Satellite Imaging market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Commercial Satellite Imaging market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Commercial Satellite Imaging market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Commercial Satellite Imaging market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Commercial Satellite Imaging market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Commercial Satellite Imaging market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Commercial Satellite Imaging market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Commercial Satellite Imaging market players

Key Market Trends:

Military and Defense Applications Account for Significant Share

Military and defense applications are the largest end-user segments of commercial satellite imaging. The military and defense segment accounted for a share of over 40% of the market studied, as of 2017. The growth of the segment can be mainly attributed to security and surveillance applications, which are the core functionalities of any defense organization.

A case in point is that of Afghanistan. After 9/11, the US government did not legislate the high-resolution Ikonos satellite out of taking or releasing images of Afghanistan. Instead, all the exclusive rights of Afghanistan’s spatial data were bought by the US government, making it impossible for other countries to use commercial US imagery to survey the area.

As of 2017, only 16 satellite launches across the globe have been categorized for military operations, whereas, about 219 satellites were launched in the commercial domain. Out of all the satellites launched in the military domain, more than 43% were found to be earth/space observation satellites, whereas, more than 75% of the satellites in the commercial domain were identified as earth observation/space observation satellites (UCS Satellite Database).

Over the forecast period, increasing regulations and bills (like the n Space Commerce Free Enterprise Act of 2017, which is expected to be passed during the forecast period to provide faster licensing timeline to imaging companies) are likely to augment the quality of commercially available spatial data, thereby boosting the growth of the military and defense segment.

North Region Account for the Largest Share

North is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period, due to the highest number of researches and investments in the market, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure to undertake space programs, and earliest and highest adoption of commercial satellite imaging across various industries in the region.

Due to strong support from the federal government regarding grants to academic institutions and companies to develop highly advanced satellite imaging devices, the market studied is estimated to expand further in the region.

According to the Satellite Industry Association, the United States generated USD 110 billion in revenue from the satellite industry in 2016. This growth is estimated to continue, due to an increase in investments and applications of satellite industry services in other sectors.

The region is also actively innovating new applications for satellite imaging to solve real-life problems.

Study objectives of Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Commercial Satellite Imaging market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Commercial Satellite Imaging market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Commercial Satellite Imaging market trends that influence the global Commercial Satellite Imaging market

Detailed TOC of Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Mobile Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High-resolution Images Offered by Other Imaging Technologies

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping

5.1.2 Natural Resource Management

5.1.3 Surveillance and Security

5.1.4 Conservation and Research

5.1.5 Construction and Development

5.1.6 Disaster Management

5.1.7 Defense and Intelligence

5.1.8 Other Applications

5.2 By End User Vertical

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.3 Transportation and Logistics

5.2.4 Military and Defense

5.2.5 Energy

5.2.6 Forestry and Agriculture

5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 DigitalGlobe Inc.

6.1.2 Galileo Group Inc.

6.1.3 Planet Labs Inc.

6.1.4 SpaceKnow Inc.

6.1.5 SkyLab Analytics

6.1.6 Harris Corporation

6.1.7 BlackSky Global LLC

6.1.8 ImageSat International NV

6.1.9 an Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH

6.1.10 UrtheCast Corp.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

