Digital Marketing Software Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Digital Marketing Software market” and its expanding nature. The Digital Marketing Software market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Digital Marketing Software market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Digital Marketing Software market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Digital Marketing Software market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Digital Marketing Software Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Digital Marketing Software market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Email Marketing to Hold a Significant Market Share

Email marketing is one of the primary channels of marketing, considering the number of email-users close to 3.5 billion. Businesses across the world have utilized email marketing. Broadcasting an email to a potential client or consumer that could help in closing the sale is considered as email marketing. Generally, email marketing involves sending advertisements, newsletters, solicit sales, request donations, and requesting businesses via emails.

Email marketing has evolved drastically over the past few years. With the advent of e-commerce and smartphones, the number of users utilizing email service has grown in the previous decade, which has improved the reach of email marketing. With the vast amount of user data available, companies are focusing on automating the database to streamline the process and explore new ways of email marketing. This has provided an opportunity for companies to explore automated email marketing.

In August 2018, Adobe announced to update its email marketing platform capabilities, such as engagement insights, dynamic reporting capabilities, and new e-mail message designer. Additionally, the platform will also allow users to incorporate email marketing with other channels and content workflows. This is likely to attract more consumers, thereby, having a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to hold a Major Market Share

A rise in internet penetration in countries, such as and China, in the recent years has brought a major population of the region online, which is expected to result in a booming opportunity for digital marketing. The aforementioned factor is set to result in a growth of social media presence, leading to a surge in social media-based marketing campaigns.

Over the last few years, has evolved into a market remarkably suited for investment in the digital space, particularly for consulting firms that assist with the transition to the digital sphere. As the Digital strategy continues to take shape, it is very clear about a “cloud first” approach. The initiative aims to move legacy and on-premise systems to a cloud-based model or integrate with it. This initiative is expected to result in cloud-based digital marketing software adoption in the country.

Detailed TOC of Digital Marketing Software Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodology

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increased Utilization of Digital Media

4.4.2 Rising Trend of the Adoption of Cloud Technology

4.4.3 Increasing Need to Improve Customer E-experience

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals Across the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 DEPLOYMENT

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 TYPE

5.2.1 Search Engine Software

5.2.2 Content Marketing Software

5.2.3 Social Media Marketing

5.2.4 E-mail Marketing

5.2.5 Mobile Marketing

5.2.6 Marketing Automation Software

5.2.7 Other Types

5.3 END-USER INDUSTRY

5.3.1 IT and Telecom

5.3.2 Media and Entertainment

5.3.3 BFSI

5.3.4 Retail

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Healthcare

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated

6.1.2 SAP SE

6.1.3 Salesforce.com Inc.

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 Google LLC

6.1.8 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.9 Marketo Inc.

6.1.10 HubSpot Inc.

6.1.11 Teradata Corporation

6.1.12 Infor Inc.

6.1.13 Criteo SA

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

