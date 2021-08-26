Enterprise Content Management Market 2021-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

“Enterprise Content Management Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Enterprise Content Management market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Document Management is expected to register a Significant Growth
Paper documents have proven to be problematic, as they take up space and consume time when handled. They also have an added disadvantage of being difficult to store and risk increased perishability.
Therefore, there has been an increase in the amount of electronic data and documents managed. There have also been immense improvements in the available technology, which resulted in more secure and efficient systems to store and retrieve documents. All these factors together have contributed toward making document management technology one of the fastest developing management systems in the market.
Document management enables organizations to better manage the creation, approval, revision, and consumption of electronic documents. It also provides key features, such as library services, document profiling, searching, check-in, check-out, revision history, version control, and document security. Moreover, cloud computing has brought its plethora of advantages even to the field of document management systems. It provides an easily-accessible resource and repository for documents and related software, and is also helpful in being cost-effective.
However, there are both benefits and drawbacks to using cloud computing as the base for document management systems. Though it provides ease of access and reduced maintenance efforts, it also brings in potential security risks and does not provide total control.
North is Expected to Hold Major Share in United States
North is a pioneer in the adoption of innovative solutions, which provides North with an edge over the other regions. Additionally, several recognized IT and telecom firms are headquartered in the North , which adds to the growth of the market.Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of ECM providers, which is driving the market in the region. Some of them include, IBM Corporation, Hyland, Oracle Corporation, and Open Text Corp, and Microsoft Corporation, among others.
The major players, such as Hyland, IBM Corp, OpenText are offering content service platform to the top fortune 100 companies, which are flexible to integrate across their business models.The players in the region are adopting merger and acquisitions as the key strategy to stay ahead in the market. For instance, in January 2017, OpenText acquired Documentum, Dell EMC’s Enterprise Content Division, for USD 1.62 billion. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s ECM solutions portfolio.
The ECM market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increase in the need for digital content with the proliferation of online marketing and online customer relationship.For instance, in the United States, mobile marketing is expected to be an engine for the online marketing industry, accounting for more than 70% of all digital ad spend in 2018.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Enterprise Content Management market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Enterprise Content Management market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Enterprise Content Management market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Enterprise Content Management market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Enterprise Content Management market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Enterprise Content Management?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Enterprise Content Management market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Enterprise Content Management space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Enterprise Content Management market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Enterprise Content Management Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Enterprise Content Management Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Enterprise Content Management market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Enterprise Content Management market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Enterprise Content Management market trends that influence the global Enterprise Content Management market
Detailed TOC of Enterprise Content Management Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Need for Regulatory Content Management to Enhance Operations
4.3.2 Growing Need for Securing Confidential Data and Protection against Data Loss
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Difficulties in the Smooth Handling of Enterprise Data during Mergers and Acquisitions
4.4.2 Security Issues Associated With Cloud and Mobile Technologies
4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Content Management
5.1.2 Case Management
5.1.3 Workflow Management
5.1.4 Record Management
5.1.5 Digital Asset Management
5.1.6 Other Types
5.2 By Deployment
5.2.1 On-Premise
5.2.2 Cloud
5.3 By Enterprise
5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprise
5.3.2 Large Enterprise
5.4 By Service
5.4.1 Professional
5.4.2 Managed
5.5 By End-user Industry Verticals
5.5.1 Telecom and IT
5.5.2 BFSI
5.5.3 Retail
5.5.4 Education
5.5.5 Manufacturing
5.5.6 Media and Entertainment
5.5.7 Government
5.5.8 Healthcare
5.5.9 Other End-user Industry Verticals
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.3 Asia Pacific
5.6.4 Latin
5.6.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Capgemini SE
6.1.2 Xerox Corporation
6.1.3 OpenText Corporation
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 Oracle Corporation
6.1.6 M-Files Corp.
6.1.7 Hyland Software Inc.
6.1.8 Epicor Software Corp
6.1.9 Alfresco Software Inc.
6.1.10 DocuWare GmbH
6.1.11 Datamatics Global Services Limited
6.1.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
6.1.13 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.14 Newgen Software Technologies Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
