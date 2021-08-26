Potash Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2021 – 2027 | Nutrien, ICL, Intrepid Potash

“
The report titled Global Potash Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Potash market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Potash market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Potash market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Potash market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Potash report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Potash report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Potash market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Potash market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Potash market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Potash market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Potash market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Nutrien, ICL, Intrepid Potash, Vale, Qinghai Salt Lake, Uralkali, Belaruskali, Sinofert Holdings, SQM
Market Segmentation by Product:
Potassium Chloride
Potassium Nitrate
Potassium Sulfate
Market Segmentation by Application:
Fertilizer
General Industrial
Other
The Potash Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Potash market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Potash market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Potash market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Potash industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Potash market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Potash market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Potash market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Potash Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Potash Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Potassium Chloride
1.2.3 Potassium Nitrate
1.2.4 Potassium Sulfate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Potash Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Fertilizer
1.3.3 General Industrial
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Potash Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Potash Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Potash Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Potash, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Potash Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Potash Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Potash Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Potash Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Potash Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Potash Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Potash Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Potash Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Potash Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Potash Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Potash Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Potash Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Potash Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Potash Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Potash Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Potash Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Potash Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Potash Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Potash Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Potash Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Potash Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Potash Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Potash Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Potash Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Potash Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Potash Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Potash Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Potash Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Potash Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Potash Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Potash Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Potash Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Potash Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Potash Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Potash Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Potash Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Potash Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Potash Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Potash Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Potash Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Potash Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Potash Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Potash Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Potash Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Potash Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Potash Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Potash Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Potash Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Potash Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Potash Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Potash Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Potash Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Potash Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Potash Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Potash Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Potash Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Potash Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Potash Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Potash Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Potash Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Potash Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Potash Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Potash Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Potash Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Potash Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Potash Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Potash Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Potash Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Potash Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Potash Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Potash Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Potash Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Potash Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Potash Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Potash Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Potash Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Potash Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Potash Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Potash Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Potash Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Potash Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Nutrien
12.1.1 Nutrien Corporation Information
12.1.2 Nutrien Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Nutrien Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Nutrien Potash Products Offered
12.1.5 Nutrien Recent Development
12.2 ICL
12.2.1 ICL Corporation Information
12.2.2 ICL Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 ICL Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ICL Potash Products Offered
12.2.5 ICL Recent Development
12.3 Intrepid Potash
12.3.1 Intrepid Potash Corporation Information
12.3.2 Intrepid Potash Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intrepid Potash Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Intrepid Potash Potash Products Offered
12.3.5 Intrepid Potash Recent Development
12.4 Vale
12.4.1 Vale Corporation Information
12.4.2 Vale Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Vale Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Vale Potash Products Offered
12.4.5 Vale Recent Development
12.5 Qinghai Salt Lake
12.5.1 Qinghai Salt Lake Corporation Information
12.5.2 Qinghai Salt Lake Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Qinghai Salt Lake Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Qinghai Salt Lake Potash Products Offered
12.5.5 Qinghai Salt Lake Recent Development
12.6 Uralkali
12.6.1 Uralkali Corporation Information
12.6.2 Uralkali Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Uralkali Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Uralkali Potash Products Offered
12.6.5 Uralkali Recent Development
12.7 Belaruskali
12.7.1 Belaruskali Corporation Information
12.7.2 Belaruskali Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Belaruskali Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Belaruskali Potash Products Offered
12.7.5 Belaruskali Recent Development
12.8 Sinofert Holdings
12.8.1 Sinofert Holdings Corporation Information
12.8.2 Sinofert Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Sinofert Holdings Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Sinofert Holdings Potash Products Offered
12.8.5 Sinofert Holdings Recent Development
12.9 SQM
12.9.1 SQM Corporation Information
12.9.2 SQM Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 SQM Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 SQM Potash Products Offered
12.9.5 SQM Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Potash Industry Trends
13.2 Potash Market Drivers
13.3 Potash Market Challenges
13.4 Potash Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Potash Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
