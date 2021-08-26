Potash Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2021 – 2027 | Nutrien, ICL, Intrepid Potash

“

The report titled Global Potash Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Potash market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Potash market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Potash market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Potash market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Potash report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Potash report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Potash market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Potash market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Potash market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Potash market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Potash market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nutrien, ICL, Intrepid Potash, Vale, Qinghai Salt Lake, Uralkali, Belaruskali, Sinofert Holdings, SQM

Market Segmentation by Product:

Potassium Chloride

Potassium Nitrate

Potassium Sulfate



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fertilizer

General Industrial

Other



The Potash Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Potash market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Potash market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Potash market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Potash industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Potash market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Potash market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Potash market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Potash Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Potash Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Potassium Chloride

1.2.3 Potassium Nitrate

1.2.4 Potassium Sulfate

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Potash Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fertilizer

1.3.3 General Industrial

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Potash Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Potash Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Potash Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Potash, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Potash Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Potash Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Potash Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Potash Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Potash Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Potash Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Potash Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Potash Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Potash Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Potash Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Potash Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Potash Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Potash Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Potash Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Potash Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Potash Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Potash Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Potash Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Potash Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Potash Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Potash Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Potash Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Potash Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Potash Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Potash Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Potash Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Potash Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Potash Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Potash Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Potash Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Potash Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Potash Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Potash Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Potash Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Potash Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Potash Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Potash Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Potash Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Potash Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Potash Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Potash Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Potash Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Potash Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Potash Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Potash Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Potash Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Potash Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Potash Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Potash Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Potash Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Potash Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Potash Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Potash Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Potash Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Potash Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Potash Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Potash Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Potash Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Potash Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Potash Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Potash Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Potash Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Potash Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Potash Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Potash Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Potash Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Potash Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Potash Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Potash Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Potash Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Potash Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Potash Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Potash Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Potash Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Potash Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Potash Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Potash Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Potash Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Potash Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Potash Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Potash Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nutrien

12.1.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nutrien Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Nutrien Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nutrien Potash Products Offered

12.1.5 Nutrien Recent Development

12.2 ICL

12.2.1 ICL Corporation Information

12.2.2 ICL Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ICL Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ICL Potash Products Offered

12.2.5 ICL Recent Development

12.3 Intrepid Potash

12.3.1 Intrepid Potash Corporation Information

12.3.2 Intrepid Potash Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intrepid Potash Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Intrepid Potash Potash Products Offered

12.3.5 Intrepid Potash Recent Development

12.4 Vale

12.4.1 Vale Corporation Information

12.4.2 Vale Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Vale Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Vale Potash Products Offered

12.4.5 Vale Recent Development

12.5 Qinghai Salt Lake

12.5.1 Qinghai Salt Lake Corporation Information

12.5.2 Qinghai Salt Lake Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Qinghai Salt Lake Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Qinghai Salt Lake Potash Products Offered

12.5.5 Qinghai Salt Lake Recent Development

12.6 Uralkali

12.6.1 Uralkali Corporation Information

12.6.2 Uralkali Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Uralkali Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Uralkali Potash Products Offered

12.6.5 Uralkali Recent Development

12.7 Belaruskali

12.7.1 Belaruskali Corporation Information

12.7.2 Belaruskali Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Belaruskali Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Belaruskali Potash Products Offered

12.7.5 Belaruskali Recent Development

12.8 Sinofert Holdings

12.8.1 Sinofert Holdings Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sinofert Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Sinofert Holdings Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sinofert Holdings Potash Products Offered

12.8.5 Sinofert Holdings Recent Development

12.9 SQM

12.9.1 SQM Corporation Information

12.9.2 SQM Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 SQM Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SQM Potash Products Offered

12.9.5 SQM Recent Development

12.11 Nutrien

12.11.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

12.11.2 Nutrien Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Nutrien Potash Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Nutrien Potash Products Offered

12.11.5 Nutrien Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Potash Industry Trends

13.2 Potash Market Drivers

13.3 Potash Market Challenges

13.4 Potash Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Potash Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

