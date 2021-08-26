PPE for Oil and Gas Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | 3M, Honeywell, MSA

“
The report titled Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PPE for Oil and Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PPE for Oil and Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PPE for Oil and Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
3M, Honeywell, MSA, Ansell, CarbonX, Drägerwerk, DowDuPont, Ergodyne, Magid Gloves, MCR Safety, Moldex, Portwest, Scott Safety
Market Segmentation by Product:
Head, eye, and face protection
Fall protection
Foot and Leg Protection
Protective clothing
Hand and arm protection
Respiratory protection
Hearing protection
Market Segmentation by Application:
Oil Industry
Gas Industry
Chemical Industry
Other
The PPE for Oil and Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PPE for Oil and Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the PPE for Oil and Gas market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PPE for Oil and Gas industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global PPE for Oil and Gas market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global PPE for Oil and Gas market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PPE for Oil and Gas market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PPE for Oil and Gas Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Head, eye, and face protection
1.2.3 Fall protection
1.2.4 Foot and Leg Protection
1.2.5 Protective clothing
1.2.6 Hand and arm protection
1.2.7 Respiratory protection
1.2.8 Hearing protection
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Oil Industry
1.3.3 Gas Industry
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 PPE for Oil and Gas Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 PPE for Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top PPE for Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top PPE for Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key PPE for Oil and Gas Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 PPE for Oil and Gas Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers PPE for Oil and Gas Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PPE for Oil and Gas Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 PPE for Oil and Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 PPE for Oil and Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 PPE for Oil and Gas Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top PPE for Oil and Gas Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top PPE for Oil and Gas Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America PPE for Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific PPE for Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe PPE for Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America PPE for Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa PPE for Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M
12.1.1 3M Corporation Information
12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3M PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 3M PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered
12.1.5 3M Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell
12.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
12.2.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Honeywell PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Honeywell PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered
12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.3 MSA
12.3.1 MSA Corporation Information
12.3.2 MSA Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 MSA PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 MSA PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered
12.3.5 MSA Recent Development
12.4 Ansell
12.4.1 Ansell Corporation Information
12.4.2 Ansell Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ansell PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Ansell PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered
12.4.5 Ansell Recent Development
12.5 CarbonX
12.5.1 CarbonX Corporation Information
12.5.2 CarbonX Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 CarbonX PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 CarbonX PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered
12.5.5 CarbonX Recent Development
12.6 Drägerwerk
12.6.1 Drägerwerk Corporation Information
12.6.2 Drägerwerk Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Drägerwerk PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Drägerwerk PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered
12.6.5 Drägerwerk Recent Development
12.7 DowDuPont
12.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.7.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 DowDuPont PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 DowDuPont PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered
12.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.8 Ergodyne
12.8.1 Ergodyne Corporation Information
12.8.2 Ergodyne Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ergodyne PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Ergodyne PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered
12.8.5 Ergodyne Recent Development
12.9 Magid Gloves
12.9.1 Magid Gloves Corporation Information
12.9.2 Magid Gloves Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Magid Gloves PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Magid Gloves PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered
12.9.5 Magid Gloves Recent Development
12.10 MCR Safety
12.10.1 MCR Safety Corporation Information
12.10.2 MCR Safety Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 MCR Safety PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 MCR Safety PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered
12.10.5 MCR Safety Recent Development
12.12 Portwest
12.12.1 Portwest Corporation Information
12.12.2 Portwest Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Portwest PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Portwest Products Offered
12.12.5 Portwest Recent Development
12.13 Scott Safety
12.13.1 Scott Safety Corporation Information
12.13.2 Scott Safety Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Scott Safety PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Scott Safety Products Offered
12.13.5 Scott Safety Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 PPE for Oil and Gas Industry Trends
13.2 PPE for Oil and Gas Market Drivers
13.3 PPE for Oil and Gas Market Challenges
13.4 PPE for Oil and Gas Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 PPE for Oil and Gas Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
