PPE for Oil and Gas Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | 3M, Honeywell, MSA

The report titled Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PPE for Oil and Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PPE for Oil and Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PPE for Oil and Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Honeywell, MSA, Ansell, CarbonX, Drägerwerk, DowDuPont, Ergodyne, Magid Gloves, MCR Safety, Moldex, Portwest, Scott Safety

Market Segmentation by Product:

Head, eye, and face protection

Fall protection

Foot and Leg Protection

Protective clothing

Hand and arm protection

Respiratory protection

Hearing protection



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil Industry

Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Other



The PPE for Oil and Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PPE for Oil and Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PPE for Oil and Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PPE for Oil and Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PPE for Oil and Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PPE for Oil and Gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PPE for Oil and Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PPE for Oil and Gas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PPE for Oil and Gas Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Head, eye, and face protection

1.2.3 Fall protection

1.2.4 Foot and Leg Protection

1.2.5 Protective clothing

1.2.6 Hand and arm protection

1.2.7 Respiratory protection

1.2.8 Hearing protection

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil Industry

1.3.3 Gas Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 PPE for Oil and Gas Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 PPE for Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top PPE for Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top PPE for Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key PPE for Oil and Gas Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 PPE for Oil and Gas Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers PPE for Oil and Gas Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PPE for Oil and Gas Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 PPE for Oil and Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 PPE for Oil and Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 PPE for Oil and Gas Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PPE for Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top PPE for Oil and Gas Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top PPE for Oil and Gas Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan PPE for Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America PPE for Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific PPE for Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe PPE for Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America PPE for Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PPE for Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa PPE for Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PPE for Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PPE for Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Honeywell PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Honeywell PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.3 MSA

12.3.1 MSA Corporation Information

12.3.2 MSA Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 MSA PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 MSA PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.3.5 MSA Recent Development

12.4 Ansell

12.4.1 Ansell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ansell Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ansell PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ansell PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.4.5 Ansell Recent Development

12.5 CarbonX

12.5.1 CarbonX Corporation Information

12.5.2 CarbonX Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 CarbonX PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 CarbonX PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.5.5 CarbonX Recent Development

12.6 Drägerwerk

12.6.1 Drägerwerk Corporation Information

12.6.2 Drägerwerk Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Drägerwerk PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Drägerwerk PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.6.5 Drägerwerk Recent Development

12.7 DowDuPont

12.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.7.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 DowDuPont PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DowDuPont PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.8 Ergodyne

12.8.1 Ergodyne Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ergodyne Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ergodyne PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ergodyne PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.8.5 Ergodyne Recent Development

12.9 Magid Gloves

12.9.1 Magid Gloves Corporation Information

12.9.2 Magid Gloves Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Magid Gloves PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Magid Gloves PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.9.5 Magid Gloves Recent Development

12.10 MCR Safety

12.10.1 MCR Safety Corporation Information

12.10.2 MCR Safety Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 MCR Safety PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 MCR Safety PPE for Oil and Gas Products Offered

12.10.5 MCR Safety Recent Development

12.12 Portwest

12.12.1 Portwest Corporation Information

12.12.2 Portwest Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Portwest PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Portwest Products Offered

12.12.5 Portwest Recent Development

12.13 Scott Safety

12.13.1 Scott Safety Corporation Information

12.13.2 Scott Safety Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Scott Safety PPE for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Scott Safety Products Offered

12.13.5 Scott Safety Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 PPE for Oil and Gas Industry Trends

13.2 PPE for Oil and Gas Market Drivers

13.3 PPE for Oil and Gas Market Challenges

13.4 PPE for Oil and Gas Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 PPE for Oil and Gas Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

