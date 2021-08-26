Personal Flotation Devices Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Survitec Group Limited, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company

“

The report titled Global Personal Flotation Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Personal Flotation Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Flotation Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Personal Flotation Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Flotation Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Flotation Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Flotation Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Flotation Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Flotation Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Flotation Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Flotation Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Flotation Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Survitec Group Limited, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Kent Sporting Goods, Mustang Survival, Hansen Protection, Drarger, Johnson Outdoors, LALIZAS, Secumar, International Safety Products, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), Dongtai Jianghai, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, SALUS MARINE WEAR INC., Aqua Lung International, O’Neill, Astral, Stormy Lifejackets, Kokatat, Harmony Gear, JimBuoy, SeaSafe Systems, Spinlock

Market Segmentation by Product: Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Water Entertainment and Sporting

Government & Military

Others



The Personal Flotation Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Flotation Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Flotation Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Flotation Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Flotation Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Flotation Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Flotation Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Flotation Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personal Flotation Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Personal Flotation Devices Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Personal Flotation Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Personal Flotation Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Personal Flotation Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Personal Flotation Devices Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personal Flotation Devices Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Personal Flotation Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Personal Flotation Devices Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Flotation Devices Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Personal Flotation Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Flotation Devices Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Personal Flotation Devices Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Flotation Devices Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Personal Flotation Devices Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

4.1.3 Life Jacket

4.1.4 Survival Suit

4.1.5 Buoyancy Compensator

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Personal Flotation Devices Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Personal Flotation Devices Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Personal Flotation Devices Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Personal Flotation Devices Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Personal Flotation Devices Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Personal Flotation Devices Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Personal Flotation Devices Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Personal Flotation Devices Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Water Entertainment and Sporting

5.1.3 Government & Military

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Personal Flotation Devices Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Personal Flotation Devices Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Personal Flotation Devices Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Personal Flotation Devices Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Personal Flotation Devices Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Personal Flotation Devices Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Personal Flotation Devices Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Survitec Group Limited

6.1.1 Survitec Group Limited Corporation Information

6.1.2 Survitec Group Limited Overview

6.1.3 Survitec Group Limited Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Survitec Group Limited Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.1.5 Survitec Group Limited Recent Developments

6.2 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

6.2.1 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Corporation Information

6.2.2 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Overview

6.2.3 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.2.5 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Recent Developments

6.3 The Coleman Company

6.3.1 The Coleman Company Corporation Information

6.3.2 The Coleman Company Overview

6.3.3 The Coleman Company Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 The Coleman Company Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.3.5 The Coleman Company Recent Developments

6.4 Kent Sporting Goods

6.4.1 Kent Sporting Goods Corporation Information

6.4.2 Kent Sporting Goods Overview

6.4.3 Kent Sporting Goods Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Kent Sporting Goods Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.4.5 Kent Sporting Goods Recent Developments

6.5 Mustang Survival

6.5.1 Mustang Survival Corporation Information

6.5.2 Mustang Survival Overview

6.5.3 Mustang Survival Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Mustang Survival Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.5.5 Mustang Survival Recent Developments

6.6 Hansen Protection

6.6.1 Hansen Protection Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hansen Protection Overview

6.6.3 Hansen Protection Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Hansen Protection Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.6.5 Hansen Protection Recent Developments

6.7 Drarger

6.7.1 Drarger Corporation Information

6.7.2 Drarger Overview

6.7.3 Drarger Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Drarger Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.7.5 Drarger Recent Developments

6.8 Johnson Outdoors

6.8.1 Johnson Outdoors Corporation Information

6.8.2 Johnson Outdoors Overview

6.8.3 Johnson Outdoors Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Johnson Outdoors Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.8.5 Johnson Outdoors Recent Developments

6.9 LALIZAS

6.9.1 LALIZAS Corporation Information

6.9.2 LALIZAS Overview

6.9.3 LALIZAS Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 LALIZAS Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.9.5 LALIZAS Recent Developments

6.10 Secumar

6.10.1 Secumar Corporation Information

6.10.2 Secumar Overview

6.10.3 Secumar Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Secumar Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.10.5 Secumar Recent Developments

6.11 International Safety Products

6.11.1 International Safety Products Corporation Information

6.11.2 International Safety Products Overview

6.11.3 International Safety Products Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 International Safety Products Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.11.5 International Safety Products Recent Developments

6.12 NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

6.12.1 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Corporation Information

6.12.2 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Overview

6.12.3 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.12.5 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Recent Developments

6.13 Dongtai Jianghai

6.13.1 Dongtai Jianghai Corporation Information

6.13.2 Dongtai Jianghai Overview

6.13.3 Dongtai Jianghai Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Dongtai Jianghai Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.13.5 Dongtai Jianghai Recent Developments

6.14 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

6.14.1 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Corporation Information

6.14.2 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Overview

6.14.3 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.14.5 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Recent Developments

6.15 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

6.15.1 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Corporation Information

6.15.2 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Overview

6.15.3 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.15.5 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Recent Developments

6.16 Aqua Lung International

6.16.1 Aqua Lung International Corporation Information

6.16.2 Aqua Lung International Overview

6.16.3 Aqua Lung International Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Aqua Lung International Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.16.5 Aqua Lung International Recent Developments

6.17 O’Neill

6.17.1 O’Neill Corporation Information

6.17.2 O’Neill Overview

6.17.3 O’Neill Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 O’Neill Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.17.5 O’Neill Recent Developments

6.18 Astral

6.18.1 Astral Corporation Information

6.18.2 Astral Overview

6.18.3 Astral Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Astral Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.18.5 Astral Recent Developments

6.19 Stormy Lifejackets

6.19.1 Stormy Lifejackets Corporation Information

6.19.2 Stormy Lifejackets Overview

6.19.3 Stormy Lifejackets Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Stormy Lifejackets Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.19.5 Stormy Lifejackets Recent Developments

6.20 Kokatat

6.20.1 Kokatat Corporation Information

6.20.2 Kokatat Overview

6.20.3 Kokatat Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Kokatat Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.20.5 Kokatat Recent Developments

6.21 Harmony Gear

6.21.1 Harmony Gear Corporation Information

6.21.2 Harmony Gear Overview

6.21.3 Harmony Gear Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Harmony Gear Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.21.5 Harmony Gear Recent Developments

6.22 JimBuoy

6.22.1 JimBuoy Corporation Information

6.22.2 JimBuoy Overview

6.22.3 JimBuoy Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.22.4 JimBuoy Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.22.5 JimBuoy Recent Developments

6.23 SeaSafe Systems

6.23.1 SeaSafe Systems Corporation Information

6.23.2 SeaSafe Systems Overview

6.23.3 SeaSafe Systems Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.23.4 SeaSafe Systems Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.23.5 SeaSafe Systems Recent Developments

6.24 Spinlock

6.24.1 Spinlock Corporation Information

6.24.2 Spinlock Overview

6.24.3 Spinlock Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Spinlock Personal Flotation Devices Product Description

6.24.5 Spinlock Recent Developments

7 United States Personal Flotation Devices Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Personal Flotation Devices Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Personal Flotation Devices Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Personal Flotation Devices Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Personal Flotation Devices Industry Value Chain

9.2 Personal Flotation Devices Upstream Market

9.3 Personal Flotation Devices Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Personal Flotation Devices Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

