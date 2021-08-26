Glass Filled Nylon Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018-2026

According to TMR, the Global Glass Filled Nylon Market is accounted for $6.55 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.97 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include superior properties offered by glass filled nylon and growing demand for glass filled nylon from the automotive industry. However, Shortage of polyamide 66 is restraining the market growth.

Glass-filled nylon is a great 3D printing material that allows complex and resistant models. It is durable and strong that’s why it perfectly fits technical uses. These are made from a mix of polyamide powder and glass beads. Glass-filled nylon is used in many industries such as the automotive industry. It can be placed near engines and used for parts that require a lot of stresses and loads.

Based on the Type, Polyamide 6 has significant growth during the forecast period owing to its easy availability and low price. It also offers superior properties such as good tensile strength, high mechanical strength, and chemical resistance. These properties make polyamide 6 based glass filled nylon widely used in the automotive and electrical & electronics industries.

By Geography, APAC has a significant market share during the forecast period due to the booming electrical & electronics and industrial sectors. China is one of the key consumers of glass filled nylon in APAC. The country has become the single-largest consumer of glass filled nylon in the electrical & electronics industry and is expected to strengthen its market position.

Some of the key players in global Glass Filled Nylon market are Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc., Lanxess, BASF SE, Fukuang International (HK) Limited, Evonik Industries, Ascend Performance Materials, Akro-Plastic GmbH, Dowdupont Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ensinger GmbH, Royal DSM N.V., Arkema, SABIC, Radici Group and Nylatech.

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Extrusion Molding

• Injection Molding

Types Covered:

• Polyamide 66

• Polyamide 6

• Other Types

Glass Fillings Covered:

• > 30% Glass Filled

• 30% Glass Filled Nylon

• 20% Glass Filled

• 10% Glass Filled

End-Use Industries Covered:

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Other End-Use Industries

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

