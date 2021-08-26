Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Industry Analysis Report 2021| IBM, Palo Alto Networks, DFLabs

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market. The authors of the report segment the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

IBM, Palo Alto Networks, DFLabs, Siemplify, Cisco, FireEye, Rapid7, Swimlane, Tufin, Splunk, ThreatConnect, LogRhythm, Resolve Systems, Cyber​​Sponse, Exabeam

Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market.

Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market by Product

Threat Intelligence, Network Forensics, Event Management, Compliance Management, Workflow Management, Other Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR)

Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market by Application

BFSI, Retail, Health Care, Energy and Utilities, Government, IT and Telecommunications, Other

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Threat Intelligence

1.2.3 Network Forensics

1.2.4 Event Management

1.2.5 Compliance Management

1.2.6 Workflow Management

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Energy and Utilities

1.3.6 Government

1.3.7 IT and Telecommunications

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Trends

2.3.2 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Revenue

3.4 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 Palo Alto Networks

11.2.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

11.2.2 Palo Alto Networks Business Overview

11.2.3 Palo Alto Networks Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.2.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

11.3 DFLabs

11.3.1 DFLabs Company Details

11.3.2 DFLabs Business Overview

11.3.3 DFLabs Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.3.4 DFLabs Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 DFLabs Recent Development

11.4 Siemplify

11.4.1 Siemplify Company Details

11.4.2 Siemplify Business Overview

11.4.3 Siemplify Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.4.4 Siemplify Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Siemplify Recent Development

11.5 Cisco

11.5.1 Cisco Company Details

11.5.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.5.3 Cisco Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.5.4 Cisco Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Cisco Recent Development

11.6 FireEye

11.6.1 FireEye Company Details

11.6.2 FireEye Business Overview

11.6.3 FireEye Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.6.4 FireEye Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 FireEye Recent Development

11.7 Rapid7

11.7.1 Rapid7 Company Details

11.7.2 Rapid7 Business Overview

11.7.3 Rapid7 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.7.4 Rapid7 Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Rapid7 Recent Development

11.8 Swimlane

11.8.1 Swimlane Company Details

11.8.2 Swimlane Business Overview

11.8.3 Swimlane Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.8.4 Swimlane Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Swimlane Recent Development

11.9 Tufin

11.9.1 Tufin Company Details

11.9.2 Tufin Business Overview

11.9.3 Tufin Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.9.4 Tufin Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Tufin Recent Development

11.10 Splunk

11.10.1 Splunk Company Details

11.10.2 Splunk Business Overview

11.10.3 Splunk Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.10.4 Splunk Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Splunk Recent Development

11.11 ThreatConnect

11.11.1 ThreatConnect Company Details

11.11.2 ThreatConnect Business Overview

11.11.3 ThreatConnect Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.11.4 ThreatConnect Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 ThreatConnect Recent Development

11.12 LogRhythm

11.12.1 LogRhythm Company Details

11.12.2 LogRhythm Business Overview

11.12.3 LogRhythm Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.12.4 LogRhythm Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 LogRhythm Recent Development

11.13 Resolve Systems

11.13.1 Resolve Systems Company Details

11.13.2 Resolve Systems Business Overview

11.13.3 Resolve Systems Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.13.4 Resolve Systems Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Resolve Systems Recent Development

11.14 Cyber​​Sponse

11.14.1 Cyber​​Sponse Company Details

11.14.2 Cyber​​Sponse Business Overview

11.14.3 Cyber​​Sponse Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.14.4 Cyber​​Sponse Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Cyber​​Sponse Recent Development

11.15 Exabeam

11.15.1 Exabeam Company Details

11.15.2 Exabeam Business Overview

11.15.3 Exabeam Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Introduction

11.15.4 Exabeam Revenue in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Exabeam Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

