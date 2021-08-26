Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Alphabet (Google), IBM, Intel

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. The authors of the report segment the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3518415/global-and-united-states-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-automotive-market

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Alphabet (Google), IBM, Intel, Samsung, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm, Micron, Tesla, Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies, Volvo Corporation, Xilinx, SoundHound, Audi, BMW, Daimler, Didi Chuxing, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Harman Industrial Industries, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor Corporation

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market by Product

Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), 深度学习，机器学习，上下文感知，计算机视觉，自然语言处理 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market by Application

Human–Machine Interface (HMI), Semi-Autonomous Vehicle, Autonomous Vehicle

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3518415/global-and-united-states-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-automotive-market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Computer Vision

1.2.3 Context Awareness

1.2.4 Deep Learning

1.2.5 Machine Learning

1.2.6 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

1.3.3 Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

1.3.4 Autonomous Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Trends

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Drivers

2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Challenges

2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue

3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue in 2020

3.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Alphabet (Google)

11.1.1 Alphabet (Google) Company Details

11.1.2 Alphabet (Google) Business Overview

11.1.3 Alphabet (Google) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.1.4 Alphabet (Google) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Alphabet (Google) Recent Development

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 IBM Company Details

11.2.2 IBM Business Overview

11.2.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.2.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 IBM Recent Development

11.3 Intel

11.3.1 Intel Company Details

11.3.2 Intel Business Overview

11.3.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.3.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Intel Recent Development

11.4 Samsung

11.4.1 Samsung Company Details

11.4.2 Samsung Business Overview

11.4.3 Samsung Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.4.4 Samsung Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

11.5 Microsoft

11.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.5.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.5.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.6 Amazon Web Services

11.6.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

11.6.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview

11.6.3 Amazon Web Services Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.6.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

11.7 Qualcomm

11.7.1 Qualcomm Company Details

11.7.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

11.7.3 Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.7.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

11.8 Micron

11.8.1 Micron Company Details

11.8.2 Micron Business Overview

11.8.3 Micron Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.8.4 Micron Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Micron Recent Development

11.9 Tesla

11.9.1 Tesla Company Details

11.9.2 Tesla Business Overview

11.9.3 Tesla Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.9.4 Tesla Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Tesla Recent Development

11.10 Toyota Motor Corporation

11.10.1 Toyota Motor Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 Toyota Motor Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 Toyota Motor Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.10.4 Toyota Motor Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Toyota Motor Corporation Recent Development

11.11 Uber Technologies

11.11.1 Uber Technologies Company Details

11.11.2 Uber Technologies Business Overview

11.11.3 Uber Technologies Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.11.4 Uber Technologies Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Uber Technologies Recent Development

11.12 Volvo Corporation

11.12.1 Volvo Corporation Company Details

11.12.2 Volvo Corporation Business Overview

11.12.3 Volvo Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.12.4 Volvo Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Volvo Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Xilinx

11.13.1 Xilinx Company Details

11.13.2 Xilinx Business Overview

11.13.3 Xilinx Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.13.4 Xilinx Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Xilinx Recent Development

11.14 SoundHound

11.14.1 SoundHound Company Details

11.14.2 SoundHound Business Overview

11.14.3 SoundHound Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.14.4 SoundHound Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 SoundHound Recent Development

11.15 Audi

11.15.1 Audi Company Details

11.15.2 Audi Business Overview

11.15.3 Audi Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.15.4 Audi Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Audi Recent Development

11.16 BMW

11.16.1 BMW Company Details

11.16.2 BMW Business Overview

11.16.3 BMW Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.16.4 BMW Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 BMW Recent Development

11.17 Daimler

11.17.1 Daimler Company Details

11.17.2 Daimler Business Overview

11.17.3 Daimler Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.17.4 Daimler Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Daimler Recent Development

11.18 Didi Chuxing

11.18.1 Didi Chuxing Company Details

11.18.2 Didi Chuxing Business Overview

11.18.3 Didi Chuxing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.18.4 Didi Chuxing Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Didi Chuxing Recent Development

11.18 Ford Motor Company

.1 Ford Motor Company Company Details

.2 Ford Motor Company Business Overview

.3 Ford Motor Company Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

.4 Ford Motor Company Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

.5 Ford Motor Company Recent Development

11.20 General Motors Company

11.20.1 General Motors Company Company Details

11.20.2 General Motors Company Business Overview

11.20.3 General Motors Company Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.20.4 General Motors Company Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 General Motors Company Recent Development

11.21 Harman Industrial Industries

11.21.1 Harman Industrial Industries Company Details

11.21.2 Harman Industrial Industries Business Overview

11.21.3 Harman Industrial Industries Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.21.4 Harman Industrial Industries Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Harman Industrial Industries Recent Development

11.22 Honda Motor

11.22.1 Honda Motor Company Details

11.22.2 Honda Motor Business Overview

11.22.3 Honda Motor Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.22.4 Honda Motor Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Honda Motor Recent Development

11.23 Hyundai Motor Corporation

11.23.1 Hyundai Motor Corporation Company Details

11.23.2 Hyundai Motor Corporation Business Overview

11.23.3 Hyundai Motor Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Introduction

11.23.4 Hyundai Motor Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 Hyundai Motor Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hour At USD(3900):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/48c4a6d7d24ad3e1b4e62ebd324b77de,0,1,global-and-united-states-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-automotive-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/