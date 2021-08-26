Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Sizes 2021| Intertek Group, TUV Rheinland Group, DEKRA

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market. The authors of the report segment the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.
The geographical analysis of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market.
Major Players Cited in the Report
Intertek Group, TUV Rheinland Group, DEKRA, TUV SUD Group, Bureau Veritas, DNV GL Group, SAI Global, Zhejiang Ruibang Construction Engineering, ALS Global, Underwriters Laboratories, ASTM International, ABS Group, MISTRAS, Lloyd’s Register Group, Applus Services
Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size Estimation
In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.
We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market.
Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market by Product
Foundation TIC, Structural Entity TIC, Metal Material TIC, Reinforced Concrete TIC, Insulation Material TIC, Concrete TIC, Sand TIC, Indoor Environment TIC, Other Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure
Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market by Application
Online, Offline
Report Objectives
– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch
– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner
– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume
– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties
– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Foundation TIC
1.2.3 Structural Entity TIC
1.2.4 Metal Material TIC
1.2.5 Reinforced Concrete TIC
1.2.6 Insulation Material TIC
1.2.7 Concrete TIC
1.2.8 Sand TIC
1.2.9 Indoor Environment TIC
1.2.10 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Trends
2.3.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Drivers
2.3.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Challenges
2.3.4 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Revenue
3.4 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Revenue in 2020
3.5 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Intertek Group
11.1.1 Intertek Group Company Details
11.1.2 Intertek Group Business Overview
11.1.3 Intertek Group Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.1.4 Intertek Group Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Intertek Group Recent Development
11.2 TUV Rheinland Group
11.2.1 TUV Rheinland Group Company Details
11.2.2 TUV Rheinland Group Business Overview
11.2.3 TUV Rheinland Group Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.2.4 TUV Rheinland Group Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 TUV Rheinland Group Recent Development
11.3 DEKRA
11.3.1 DEKRA Company Details
11.3.2 DEKRA Business Overview
11.3.3 DEKRA Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.3.4 DEKRA Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 DEKRA Recent Development
11.4 TUV SUD Group
11.4.1 TUV SUD Group Company Details
11.4.2 TUV SUD Group Business Overview
11.4.3 TUV SUD Group Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.4.4 TUV SUD Group Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 TUV SUD Group Recent Development
11.5 Bureau Veritas
11.5.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details
11.5.2 Bureau Veritas Business Overview
11.5.3 Bureau Veritas Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.5.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development
11.6 DNV GL Group
11.6.1 DNV GL Group Company Details
11.6.2 DNV GL Group Business Overview
11.6.3 DNV GL Group Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.6.4 DNV GL Group Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 DNV GL Group Recent Development
11.7 SAI Global
11.7.1 SAI Global Company Details
11.7.2 SAI Global Business Overview
11.7.3 SAI Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.7.4 SAI Global Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 SAI Global Recent Development
11.8 Zhejiang Ruibang Construction Engineering
11.8.1 Zhejiang Ruibang Construction Engineering Company Details
11.8.2 Zhejiang Ruibang Construction Engineering Business Overview
11.8.3 Zhejiang Ruibang Construction Engineering Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.8.4 Zhejiang Ruibang Construction Engineering Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Zhejiang Ruibang Construction Engineering Recent Development
11.9 ALS Global
11.9.1 ALS Global Company Details
11.9.2 ALS Global Business Overview
11.9.3 ALS Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.9.4 ALS Global Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 ALS Global Recent Development
11.10 Underwriters Laboratories
11.10.1 Underwriters Laboratories Company Details
11.10.2 Underwriters Laboratories Business Overview
11.10.3 Underwriters Laboratories Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.10.4 Underwriters Laboratories Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Underwriters Laboratories Recent Development
11.11 ASTM International
11.11.1 ASTM International Company Details
11.11.2 ASTM International Business Overview
11.11.3 ASTM International Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.11.4 ASTM International Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 ASTM International Recent Development
11.12 ABS Group
11.12.1 ABS Group Company Details
11.12.2 ABS Group Business Overview
11.12.3 ABS Group Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.12.4 ABS Group Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 ABS Group Recent Development
11.13 MISTRAS
11.13.1 MISTRAS Company Details
11.13.2 MISTRAS Business Overview
11.13.3 MISTRAS Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.13.4 MISTRAS Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 MISTRAS Recent Development
11.14 Lloyd’s Register Group
11.14.1 Lloyd’s Register Group Company Details
11.14.2 Lloyd’s Register Group Business Overview
11.14.3 Lloyd’s Register Group Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.14.4 Lloyd’s Register Group Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Lloyd’s Register Group Recent Development
11.15 Applus Services
11.15.1 Applus Services Company Details
11.15.2 Applus Services Business Overview
11.15.3 Applus Services Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Introduction
11.15.4 Applus Services Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) for Construction and Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Applus Services Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
