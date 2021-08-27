Binders Excipients Market Growth : Market size available for years, Forecast unit, Report Metric and Forecast period 2021-2025

Binders Excipients Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Binders are used to hold or bind materials close enough so that they form a cohesive unit; binders also act as adhesives. Binder excipients are used during medicine or drug formulations. They are used to form granules of medical powders, which under compaction can take various shapes to form a compact mass, known as tablets.

The growing demand for various pharmaceutical products on account of ageing population and rising cases of chronic diseases acts as the major factor driving the binder excipients market worldwide. The recent patent expiries of a number of drugs is further projected to provide a positive thrust to the demand for binder excipients in generic drug manufacturing. Some of the other factors facilitating the market growth are advancements in nanotechnology, emergence of new excipients and rising demand for functionality excipients. The US and Germany accounted for the major shares because of the presence of a large number of excipient manufacturers. Pharmaceutical companies are the major consumers of binder excipients.

In 2019, the market size of Binders Excipients is 1250 million USD and it will reach 1890 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Binders Excipients.

Leading key players of Binders Excipients Market are Ashland, BASF, Colorcon, Croda International, EMD Millipore, Dow Chemical, FMC BioPolymer, Fuji Chemical Industry, Ingredion

The opportunities for Binders Excipients in recent future is the global demand for Binders Excipients Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Binders Excipients Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Cellulosic, Co-Processed Compressible Excipients, Lactose, Polyols, Povidones, Starches and Polysaccharides, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Binders Excipients market is the incresing use of Binders Excipients in Tablets/Capsules, Dry Form and Solvents, Wet Form and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Binders Excipients market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

