Dodecanedioic Acid Market Business Senario : Who are key players of the Dodecanedioic Acid market?

Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Dodecanedioic acid is a dibasic acid, which appears as a white solid substance. It can be manufactured either synthetically or bio-technologically. The synthetic chemicals used for manufacturing dodecanedioic acid are cyclododecane, dodecyl alcohol, 1-3-butadiene, and hydrogen peroxide. The bio-based manufacturing process uses paraffin wax and yeast to prepare dodecanedioic acid. The dodecanedioic acid is segmented based on applications, such as resins, powder coatings, adhesives, lubricants, and others.

Increasing focus towards bio-based dodecanedioic acid will be one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the dodecanedioic acid market during the next four years. The stringent government regulations on petroleum-based products has led many companies to use bio-based resources, as an alternative, in the production of dodecanedioic acid. For instance, one of the key manufacturers verdezyne an agreement with Bio X Cell according to which the company plans to manufacture nearly 30 million pounds of bio-based renewable dodecanedioic acid on a yearly basis

Owing to the presence of several global and local manufacturers, this market appears to be highly competitive. The manufacturers in the market are competing based on technology, availability of raw material, and price. The wide applications and the investments by the manufacturers to manufacture bio-based dodecanedioic acid will promote the growth of the dodecanedioic acid market.

In 2019, the market size of Dodecanedioic Acid is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dodecanedioic Acid.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Dodecanedioic Acid Market are BEYO Chemical, Cathay Industrial Biotech, Evonik Industries, UBE INDUSTRIES, Verdezyne, Merck, Nantong Senos Biotechnology, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Zibo Guantong Chemical

The opportunities for Dodecanedioic Acid in recent future is the global demand for Dodecanedioic Acid Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Synthetic production, Biotech production

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Dodecanedioic Acid market is the incresing use of Dodecanedioic Acid in Resins, Powder coatings, Adhesives, Lubricants and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Dodecanedioic Acid market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

