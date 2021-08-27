Drum Storage Racks Market on New Data Insights Research (2021-2025)

Drum Storage Racks Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Drum storage racks are essential tools in the material handling industry. They are used for bolstering the handling and storing of drums that encase materials such as chemicals, petrochemicals, solvents, paints, fertilizers, and food and beverage chemical preservatives and additives.

More than 38% of the market’s incremental growth is expected to come from the North Americas. The countries in the region are focusing on the development of their chemical infrastructure. Moreover, the region also comprises of some of the leading oil-producing companies such as the US, Mexico, and Venezuela. This, coupled with the growing demand for oil and chemical products will drive the need for drum storage racks in this region.

In 2019, the market size of Drum Storage Racks is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Drum Storage Racks.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Drum Storage Racks Market are DENIOS, Drum Runner, New Pig, Vestil, Wesco Industrial Products

The opportunities for Drum Storage Racks in recent future is the global demand for Drum Storage Racks Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Drum Storage Racks Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Pallet Racks, Beam Racks, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Drum Storage Racks market is the incresing use of Drum Storage Racks in Chemicals and fertilizers industry, Petroleum and lubricants industry and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Drum Storage Racks market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

