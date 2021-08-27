Light Rail Vehicle Market on New Data Insights Research (2021-2025)

Light Rail Vehicle Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Light rail vehicle is considered as an efficient means of public transport, and is significantly contributing in reshaping the future of urban transportation. Light rail vehicles provide passenger service within or around the urban areas. Light rail vehicles are similar to that of a tramway but differ slightly in capacity.

Light rail vehicles have recently gained significant opportunities due to their lower capital costs and increased reliability as compared to heavy rail system. Light rail vehicle are being seen as an environment-friendly alternative for means of transport. Improved passenger comfort as well as enhanced environmental control is expected to drive the demand for light rail vehicles in the urban regions. Therefore, the market for light rail vehicle is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period.

Growing urbanization and increased mobility are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the light rail vehicle market during the forecast period. Growing population across the globe and a switch towards urbanization is expected to increase the demand in the transportation services. The rising demand from transportation services will be satisfied by an upsurge in production of rail supply, which in turn is expected to propel the demand for light rail vehicle during the forecast period.

Europe is the leading region in the light rail vehicle market. Germany and Russia collectively account for more than 33% of the total light rail vehicles around the world. Region such as the Middle East and Africa is expected to develop new and modern infrastructure with a faster growth rate. However, Latin America started considering light rail vehicle as a suitable means of transport and is expected to project significant growth during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Light Rail Vehicle is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Light Rail Vehicle.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Light Rail Vehicle Market are Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens, Knorr-Bremse, Mitsubishi, CRRC, PKC Group, Progress Rail Services, Promtractor-Vagon CJSC, SCG Solutions, Sinara Transport Machines, Skoda Transportation, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA (CAF)

The opportunities for Light Rail Vehicle in recent future is the global demand for Light Rail Vehicle Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Light Rail Vehicle Market Type Segment Analysis

Lower Capacity, Higher Capacity

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Light Rail Vehicle market is the incresing use of Light Rail Vehicle in Inner City Light Rail Vehicle, Interconnecting Cities and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Light Rail Vehicle market are North America

