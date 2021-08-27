Cosmetic Chemicals Market Growth : Market size available for years, Forecast unit, Report Metric and Forecast period 2021-2025

Cosmetic Chemicals Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance or fragrance of the body. Many cosmetics are designed for use of applying to the face and hair. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds; some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil), and some being synthetics.

North America was the largest regional market for cosmetic chemicals market in 2017 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America market is expected to grow significantly over the next seven years on account of biggest cosmetics market present in the U.S. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period on owing to growing consumer spending on cosmetic products coupled with increasing disposable income in this region. In addition, cosmetic chemicals market in Latin America and Middle East regions are expected to grow considerably in near future.

In 2019, the market size of Cosmetic Chemicals is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cosmetic Chemicals.

Leading key players of Cosmetic Chemicals Market are Dow Chemical, Eastman Chemical, Solvay, BASF, Ashland, Procter & Gamble, Evonik Industries, Bayer, Akzo Nobel, Clariant, Givaudan, Lonza, Lanxess

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Emollients & Moisturizers, Single-use Additives, Surfactants, Thickening Agents, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Cosmetic Chemicals market is the incresing use of Cosmetic Chemicals in Color Cosmetics, Perfumes & Fragrances, Skin Care & Hair Cares and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Cosmetic Chemicals market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

