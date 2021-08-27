Severe Duty Motors Market Identify Key Drivers, Trends, Latest Innovations, Business Senario, Demand With Outlook by 2025

Severe Duty Motors Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] A severe duty motor is generally a modification of a TEFC (Totally Enclosed Fan Cooled) motor and is defined as a step between a standard TEFC and a full IEEE 841 motor. Severe duty motors are deployed in industries that operate in harsh environments.

The oil and gas industry accounted for the major share of the market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily owing to the growing focus of the severe duty motors manufacturers. However, water and wastewater industry is expected to gain some shares in the forthcoming years.

APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the severe duty motors market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the market will witness steady growth in APC during the next five years as well and this will attribute to factors such as rapid industrialization and the growth of the end-user industries in this region.

In 2019, the market size of Severe Duty Motors is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Severe Duty Motors.

Leading key players of Severe Duty Motors Market are ABB, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Toshiba, WEG, Mitsubishi, TECO-Westinghouse Motor, Nidec Motor Corporation, Xiangtan Electric

Severe Duty Motors Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

AC Severe Duty Motors, DC Severe Duty Motors

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Severe Duty Motors market is the incresing use of Severe Duty Motors in Oil and Gas Industry, Chemical and Petrochemical Industry, Water and Wastewater Industry, Metals and Mining Industry and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Severe Duty Motors market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

