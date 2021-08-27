Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) Market Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Overview

Corneal dystrophies are a group of rare genetic diseases that affect the cornea, the front part of your eye. There are more than 20 types, each with different symptoms, all-cause a buildup of foreign material in one or more layers of your cornea. Over time, your vision may become cloudy or blurry.

Request free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/corneal-endothelial-dystrophy-market

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in the report

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Kowa Pharmaceuticals

Trefoil Therapeutics

And many others

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Symptoms

Corneal dystrophies may not cause symptoms (asymptomatic) in some individuals; in others, they may cause significant vision impairment. The age of onset and specific symptoms vary among the different forms of corneal dystrophy. The disorders have some similar characteristics; most forms of corneal dystrophy affect both eyes (bilateral), progress slowly, do not affect other areas of the body, which tend to run in families. Most forms are inherited as autosomal dominant traits; a few are inherited as autosomal recessive traits.

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Diagnosis

The clinical diagnosis of the corneal dystrophies is based on the age of onset and the clinical appearance of the cornea on slit-lamp bio-microscopy. When corneal tissue is excised, it should be examined by light microscopy and TEM, as this can establish the precise diagnosis of many corneal dystrophies. The diagnosis of Fuchs’ endothelial dystrophy is clinical; however, some diagnostic tests can be helpful. Pachymetry, or measurement of the central corneal thickness, helps follow a patient with Fuchs’ dystrophy. Over time one will see increasing corneal thickness as the disease worsens. The corneal thickness also may help with risk/benefit analysis of any other surgery that may be necessary (such as cataract surgery). Endothelial cell counts can also be helpful when counseling patients as to how quickly their dystrophy may progress as well as how safe any other intraocular surgery might be.

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Treatment

For several decades, penetrating keratoplasty has been the only definitive treatment option for FECD. However, the development of minimally invasive lamellar endothelial keratoplasty (EK) procedures has provided key benefits such as better and faster visual recovery, a tectonically stronger globe, decreased risk of bleeding and infection, less astigmatism, less corneal denervation, and lower rejection rates. Newer modalities such as Descemetorhexis without endothelial keratoplasty (DWEK), endothelial cell injection, and nonsurgical approaches may offer options for further minimizing surgical risks and intervening before the onset of symptoms.

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Marketed Drug

RHOPRESSA: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) is a Rho kinase inhibitor that is supplied as a solution for ophthalmic administration. It possesses three different mechanisms of action in a single agent

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Market Report Highlights

The corneal dystrophies can affect individuals of any age. Because some individuals do not have symptoms (asymptomatic), determining the true frequency of these disorders in the general population is difficult.

Several corneal dystrophies occur due to disruptions or changes (mutations) of the transforming growth factor beta-induced (TGFB1) gene located on the long arm (q) of chromosome 5 (5q31).

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Market Insights

Fuchs’ dystrophy is the most common type of corneal endothelial dystrophy. The early stage of Fuchs’ dystrophy is treated with prescription eye drops (Muro 128, Sodium chloride eye drops) or ointments to reduce pain and swelling. However, significant corneal scarring may warrant a transplant. There are two options: a full corneal transplant or an endothelial keratoplasty (EK).

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Market Forecast

To date, no treatment is available to stop progression of Schnyder corneal dystrophy. Phototherapeutic keratectomy can remove subepithelial crystals if they are affecting visual acuity. Penetrating keratoplasty can be performed in eyes with advance disease but the disease can recur in the graft.

Table of content

1 Key Insights

2 Executive summary

3 Organizations

4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5 Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED): Market Overview at a Glance

6 Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED): Market Overview at a Glance

7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 Treatment of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED)

9 Unmet Needs

10 Marketed Drugs

11 Emerging Therapies

12 Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED): 7 Major Market Analysis

13 Seven Major Market Outlook

14 United States Market Size

15 Market Drivers

16 Market Barriers

17 SWOT Analysis

18 Market Access

19 Case Study

20 KOL Views

21 Appendix

22 DelveInsight Capabilities

23 Disclaimer

24 About DelveInsight

