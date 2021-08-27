Oil and Gas Seals Market Major Manufacturers, Key Countries & Their Year-Over-Year Growth To 2027 | Parker Hannifin Corporation, EnPro Industries, Flowserve Corporation

“

The report titled Global Oil and Gas Seals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oil and Gas Seals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oil and Gas Seals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oil and Gas Seals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oil and Gas Seals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oil and Gas Seals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil and Gas Seals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil and Gas Seals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil and Gas Seals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil and Gas Seals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil and Gas Seals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil and Gas Seals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Parker Hannifin Corporation, EnPro Industries, Flowserve Corporation, Dätwyler Holding Inc, Freudenberg Group, John Crane, Trelleborg AB, EagleBurgmann, Sinoseal Holding Co Ltd, AESSEAL, Hallite Seals, James Walker, NAK Sealing Technologies Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Stainless Steel Seal

Graphite / Carbon Seals

Plastic / Polymer Seals



Market Segmentation by Application:

Well Drilling

Well Completion

Well Production and Service

Refining and Distillation Units

Transportation Pipelines and Carrier Vessels



The Oil and Gas Seals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil and Gas Seals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil and Gas Seals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil and Gas Seals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil and Gas Seals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil and Gas Seals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil and Gas Seals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil and Gas Seals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Oil and Gas Seals Market Overview

1.1 Oil and Gas Seals Product Overview

1.2 Oil and Gas Seals Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Stainless Steel Seal

1.2.2 Graphite / Carbon Seals

1.2.3 Plastic / Polymer Seals

1.3 Global Oil and Gas Seals Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Seals Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Seals Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Oil and Gas Seals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Oil and Gas Seals Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Oil and Gas Seals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Oil and Gas Seals Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Oil and Gas Seals Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Oil and Gas Seals Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Oil and Gas Seals Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oil and Gas Seals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Oil and Gas Seals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oil and Gas Seals Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oil and Gas Seals Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Oil and Gas Seals as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oil and Gas Seals Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Oil and Gas Seals Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Oil and Gas Seals Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Oil and Gas Seals Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Seals Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Oil and Gas Seals Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Oil and Gas Seals by Application

4.1 Oil and Gas Seals Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Well Drilling

4.1.2 Well Completion

4.1.3 Well Production and Service

4.1.4 Refining and Distillation Units

4.1.5 Transportation Pipelines and Carrier Vessels

4.2 Global Oil and Gas Seals Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Seals Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Seals Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Oil and Gas Seals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Oil and Gas Seals Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Oil and Gas Seals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Seals Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Oil and Gas Seals by Country

5.1 North America Oil and Gas Seals Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Oil and Gas Seals Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Oil and Gas Seals by Country

6.1 Europe Oil and Gas Seals Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Oil and Gas Seals Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Seals by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Seals Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Seals Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Oil and Gas Seals by Country

8.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Seals Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Seals Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Seals by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Seals Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Seals Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Seals Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil and Gas Seals Business

10.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation

10.1.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Parker Hannifin Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Parker Hannifin Corporation Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Parker Hannifin Corporation Oil and Gas Seals Products Offered

10.1.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation Recent Development

10.2 EnPro Industries

10.2.1 EnPro Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 EnPro Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 EnPro Industries Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Parker Hannifin Corporation Oil and Gas Seals Products Offered

10.2.5 EnPro Industries Recent Development

10.3 Flowserve Corporation

10.3.1 Flowserve Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Flowserve Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Flowserve Corporation Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Flowserve Corporation Oil and Gas Seals Products Offered

10.3.5 Flowserve Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Dätwyler Holding Inc

10.4.1 Dätwyler Holding Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dätwyler Holding Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Dätwyler Holding Inc Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Dätwyler Holding Inc Oil and Gas Seals Products Offered

10.4.5 Dätwyler Holding Inc Recent Development

10.5 Freudenberg Group

10.5.1 Freudenberg Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Freudenberg Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Freudenberg Group Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Freudenberg Group Oil and Gas Seals Products Offered

10.5.5 Freudenberg Group Recent Development

10.6 John Crane

10.6.1 John Crane Corporation Information

10.6.2 John Crane Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 John Crane Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 John Crane Oil and Gas Seals Products Offered

10.6.5 John Crane Recent Development

10.7 Trelleborg AB

10.7.1 Trelleborg AB Corporation Information

10.7.2 Trelleborg AB Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Trelleborg AB Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Trelleborg AB Oil and Gas Seals Products Offered

10.7.5 Trelleborg AB Recent Development

10.8 EagleBurgmann

10.8.1 EagleBurgmann Corporation Information

10.8.2 EagleBurgmann Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 EagleBurgmann Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 EagleBurgmann Oil and Gas Seals Products Offered

10.8.5 EagleBurgmann Recent Development

10.9 Sinoseal Holding Co Ltd

10.9.1 Sinoseal Holding Co Ltd Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sinoseal Holding Co Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sinoseal Holding Co Ltd Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sinoseal Holding Co Ltd Oil and Gas Seals Products Offered

10.9.5 Sinoseal Holding Co Ltd Recent Development

10.10 AESSEAL

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Oil and Gas Seals Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 AESSEAL Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 AESSEAL Recent Development

10.11 Hallite Seals

10.11.1 Hallite Seals Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hallite Seals Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hallite Seals Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hallite Seals Oil and Gas Seals Products Offered

10.11.5 Hallite Seals Recent Development

10.12 James Walker

10.12.1 James Walker Corporation Information

10.12.2 James Walker Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 James Walker Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 James Walker Oil and Gas Seals Products Offered

10.12.5 James Walker Recent Development

10.13 NAK Sealing Technologies Corporation

10.13.1 NAK Sealing Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 NAK Sealing Technologies Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 NAK Sealing Technologies Corporation Oil and Gas Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 NAK Sealing Technologies Corporation Oil and Gas Seals Products Offered

10.13.5 NAK Sealing Technologies Corporation Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Oil and Gas Seals Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Oil and Gas Seals Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Oil and Gas Seals Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Oil and Gas Seals Distributors

12.3 Oil and Gas Seals Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

