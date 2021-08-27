Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Analysis, Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027 | Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market.
Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Leading Players: Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor, Hermes Abrasives, Mirka, SIA Abrasives (Bosch), Nihon Kenshi, Ekamant, Awuko, Gator, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Carborundum Universal, Keystone Abrasives, Kovax, Dongguan Jinyang, Sunmight, Guangdong Shunhui
Product Type:
, Adhesive Backed Sandpaper, Velvet Backed Sandpaper, Others
By Application:
Wood, Metal, Varnishing, Others
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market?
• How will the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Adhesive Backed Sandpaper
1.2.3 Velvet Backed Sandpaper
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Wood
1.3.3 Metal
1.3.4 Varnishing
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe
9.1 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Saint-Gobain
12.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
12.1.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Saint-Gobain Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Saint-Gobain Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products Offered
12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development
12.2 3M
12.2.1 3M Corporation Information
12.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 3M Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 3M Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products Offered
12.2.5 3M Recent Development
12.3 Klingspor
12.3.1 Klingspor Corporation Information
12.3.2 Klingspor Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Klingspor Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Klingspor Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products Offered
12.3.5 Klingspor Recent Development
12.4 Hermes Abrasives
12.4.1 Hermes Abrasives Corporation Information
12.4.2 Hermes Abrasives Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Hermes Abrasives Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Hermes Abrasives Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products Offered
12.4.5 Hermes Abrasives Recent Development
12.5 Mirka
12.5.1 Mirka Corporation Information
12.5.2 Mirka Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mirka Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Mirka Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products Offered
12.5.5 Mirka Recent Development
12.6 SIA Abrasives (Bosch)
12.6.1 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Corporation Information
12.6.2 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products Offered
12.6.5 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Recent Development
12.7 Nihon Kenshi
12.7.1 Nihon Kenshi Corporation Information
12.7.2 Nihon Kenshi Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Nihon Kenshi Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Nihon Kenshi Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products Offered
12.7.5 Nihon Kenshi Recent Development
12.8 Ekamant
12.8.1 Ekamant Corporation Information
12.8.2 Ekamant Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ekamant Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Ekamant Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products Offered
12.8.5 Ekamant Recent Development
12.9 Awuko
12.9.1 Awuko Corporation Information
12.9.2 Awuko Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Awuko Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Awuko Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products Offered
12.9.5 Awuko Recent Development
12.10 Gator
12.10.1 Gator Corporation Information
12.10.2 Gator Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Gator Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Gator Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Products Offered
12.10.5 Gator Recent Development
12.12 Carborundum Universal
12.12.1 Carborundum Universal Corporation Information
12.12.2 Carborundum Universal Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Carborundum Universal Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Carborundum Universal Products Offered
12.12.5 Carborundum Universal Recent Development
12.13 Keystone Abrasives
12.13.1 Keystone Abrasives Corporation Information
12.13.2 Keystone Abrasives Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Keystone Abrasives Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Keystone Abrasives Products Offered
12.13.5 Keystone Abrasives Recent Development
12.14 Kovax
12.14.1 Kovax Corporation Information
12.14.2 Kovax Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Kovax Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Kovax Products Offered
12.14.5 Kovax Recent Development
12.15 Dongguan Jinyang
12.15.1 Dongguan Jinyang Corporation Information
12.15.2 Dongguan Jinyang Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Dongguan Jinyang Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Dongguan Jinyang Products Offered
12.15.5 Dongguan Jinyang Recent Development
12.16 Sunmight
12.16.1 Sunmight Corporation Information
12.16.2 Sunmight Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Sunmight Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Sunmight Products Offered
12.16.5 Sunmight Recent Development
12.17 Guangdong Shunhui
12.17.1 Guangdong Shunhui Corporation Information
12.17.2 Guangdong Shunhui Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Guangdong Shunhui Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Guangdong Shunhui Products Offered
12.17.5 Guangdong Shunhui Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Industry Trends
13.2 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Drivers
13.3 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Challenges
13.4 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
