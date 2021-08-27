Patch Antenna Market 2021 Regional Growth To 2027 By Top Players: | Vishay, INPAQ, Antenova

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Patch Antenna market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Patch Antenna Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Patch Antenna market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Patch Antenna market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Patch Antenna market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Patch Antenna market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Patch Antenna market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Patch Antenna market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Patch Antenna market.

Patch Antenna Market Leading Players: Vishay, INPAQ, Antenova, Johanson Technology, Mitsubishi Materials, Abracon, TAIYO YUDEN, Linx Technologies, Wrth Elektronik, Taoglas, Partron, Yageo, Rainsun, Fractus, Cirocomm, 2j-antennae, Microgate, Sunlord, TDK

Product Type:

, Dielectric Chip Antennas, LTCC Chip Antennas

By Application:

IOT, Automotive, Consumer Device, Others



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Patch Antenna market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Patch Antenna market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Patch Antenna market?

• How will the global Patch Antenna market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Patch Antenna market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Patch Antenna Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Patch Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dielectric Chip Antennas

1.2.3 LTCC Chip Antennas

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Patch Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 IOT

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Consumer Device

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Patch Antenna Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Patch Antenna Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Patch Antenna Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Patch Antenna, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Patch Antenna Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Patch Antenna Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Patch Antenna Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Patch Antenna Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Patch Antenna Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Patch Antenna Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Patch Antenna Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Patch Antenna Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Patch Antenna Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Patch Antenna Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Patch Antenna Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Patch Antenna Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Patch Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Patch Antenna Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Patch Antenna Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Patch Antenna Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Patch Antenna Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Patch Antenna Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Patch Antenna Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Patch Antenna Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Patch Antenna Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Patch Antenna Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Patch Antenna Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Patch Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Patch Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Patch Antenna Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Patch Antenna Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Patch Antenna Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Patch Antenna Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Patch Antenna Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Patch Antenna Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Patch Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Patch Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Patch Antenna Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Patch Antenna Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Patch Antenna Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Patch Antenna Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Patch Antenna Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Patch Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Patch Antenna Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Patch Antenna Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Patch Antenna Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Patch Antenna Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Patch Antenna Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Patch Antenna Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Patch Antenna Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Patch Antenna Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Patch Antenna Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Patch Antenna Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Patch Antenna Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Patch Antenna Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Patch Antenna Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Patch Antenna Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Patch Antenna Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Patch Antenna Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Patch Antenna Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Patch Antenna Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Patch Antenna Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Patch Antenna Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Patch Antenna Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Patch Antenna Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Patch Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Patch Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Patch Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Patch Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Patch Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Patch Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Patch Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Patch Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Patch Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Patch Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Patch Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Patch Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Vishay

12.1.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.1.2 Vishay Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Vishay Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Vishay Patch Antenna Products Offered

12.1.5 Vishay Recent Development

12.2 INPAQ

12.2.1 INPAQ Corporation Information

12.2.2 INPAQ Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 INPAQ Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 INPAQ Patch Antenna Products Offered

12.2.5 INPAQ Recent Development

12.3 Antenova

12.3.1 Antenova Corporation Information

12.3.2 Antenova Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Antenova Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Antenova Patch Antenna Products Offered

12.3.5 Antenova Recent Development

12.4 Johanson Technology

12.4.1 Johanson Technology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Johanson Technology Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Johanson Technology Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Johanson Technology Patch Antenna Products Offered

12.4.5 Johanson Technology Recent Development

12.5 Mitsubishi Materials

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Materials Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Materials Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Materials Patch Antenna Products Offered

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Development

12.6 Abracon

12.6.1 Abracon Corporation Information

12.6.2 Abracon Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Abracon Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Abracon Patch Antenna Products Offered

12.6.5 Abracon Recent Development

12.7 TAIYO YUDEN

12.7.1 TAIYO YUDEN Corporation Information

12.7.2 TAIYO YUDEN Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 TAIYO YUDEN Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 TAIYO YUDEN Patch Antenna Products Offered

12.7.5 TAIYO YUDEN Recent Development

12.8 Linx Technologies

12.8.1 Linx Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Linx Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Linx Technologies Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Linx Technologies Patch Antenna Products Offered

12.8.5 Linx Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Wrth Elektronik

12.9.1 Wrth Elektronik Corporation Information

12.9.2 Wrth Elektronik Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Wrth Elektronik Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Wrth Elektronik Patch Antenna Products Offered

12.9.5 Wrth Elektronik Recent Development

12.10 Taoglas

12.10.1 Taoglas Corporation Information

12.10.2 Taoglas Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Taoglas Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Taoglas Patch Antenna Products Offered

12.10.5 Taoglas Recent Development

12.11 Vishay

12.11.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.11.2 Vishay Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Vishay Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Vishay Patch Antenna Products Offered

12.11.5 Vishay Recent Development

12.12 Yageo

12.12.1 Yageo Corporation Information

12.12.2 Yageo Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Yageo Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Yageo Products Offered

12.12.5 Yageo Recent Development

12.13 Rainsun

12.13.1 Rainsun Corporation Information

12.13.2 Rainsun Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Rainsun Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Rainsun Products Offered

12.13.5 Rainsun Recent Development

12.14 Fractus

12.14.1 Fractus Corporation Information

12.14.2 Fractus Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Fractus Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Fractus Products Offered

12.14.5 Fractus Recent Development

12.15 Cirocomm

12.15.1 Cirocomm Corporation Information

12.15.2 Cirocomm Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Cirocomm Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Cirocomm Products Offered

12.15.5 Cirocomm Recent Development

12.16 2j-antennae

12.16.1 2j-antennae Corporation Information

12.16.2 2j-antennae Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 2j-antennae Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 2j-antennae Products Offered

12.16.5 2j-antennae Recent Development

12.17 Microgate

12.17.1 Microgate Corporation Information

12.17.2 Microgate Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Microgate Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Microgate Products Offered

12.17.5 Microgate Recent Development

12.18 Sunlord

12.18.1 Sunlord Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sunlord Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Sunlord Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Sunlord Products Offered

12.18.5 Sunlord Recent Development

12.19 TDK

12.19.1 TDK Corporation Information

12.19.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 TDK Patch Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 TDK Products Offered

12.19.5 TDK Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Patch Antenna Industry Trends

13.2 Patch Antenna Market Drivers

13.3 Patch Antenna Market Challenges

13.4 Patch Antenna Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Patch Antenna Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

