Top 10 Logistics Companies Worldwide 2021 – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group, the global logistics market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Trillion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026. Logistics is the process of transporting resources from the point of origin to the consumption efficiently. It aids in the production, packaging, warehousing, material handling, security, and information integration. At present, several organizations are incorporating advanced technologies like biometrics and automated material handling equipment to expand their market reach.

There is a significant growth in the e-commerce industry on account of the increasing internet connectivity and rising sales of smartphones, especially in emerging economies. This represents one of the key factors offering lucrative growth opportunities to leading players operating in the logistics market. Besides this, these players are providing sustainable transport solutions due to rising environmental concerns and stringent government regulations in numerous countries. They are also focusing on the optimal usage of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), driverless vehicles and drone delivery. Furthermore, logistics companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities to expand their existing consumer base. For instance, United Parcel Services, Inc. acquired the UK-based FreightEx shipping LLC and DSV Air & Sea Inc. has announced the acquisition of Agility Global Integrated Logistics (GIL).

Some of the top Logistics Companies in World 2021 being:

B. Hunt Transport Services

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Ceva Holdings LLC

FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service, Inc

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Kenco Group, Inc.

Americold Logistics, LLC

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Air & Sea Inc.

