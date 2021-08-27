The global anti-corrosion tape market size is projected to expand at a substantial pace owing to the increasing demand for corrosion-resistant solutions for multiple applications, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Anti-Corrosion Tape Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type(Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyolefin, Petrolatum), By Application (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automobile, Shipping & Logistics, Aerospace, Defense, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028”.

Anti-corrosion refers to the safety and safeguarding of metal surfaces from corroding. Paints, coatings, and tapes are some of the ways to protect certain surfaces from corrosion. Anti-corrosion tape is equipped with corrosion-resistant properties and materials that are wrapped around different metal parts to prevent their decay over time. The demand for anti-corrosive tapes is expected to rise due to their increasing demand for such material from various applications. For example, these tapes can be efficiently and quickly applied on welded joints and other such complicated shapes, allowing for the components underneath to withstand external corrosive agents, such as air and water.

COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic of COVID-19 has negatively affected market size for the year 2020, with small and medium-sized companies struggling to stay afloat in the short term. The anti-corrosion tape market growth has become regionally variable, with some countries providing enormous growth opportunities while other are expecting closures and low-profit margins. COVID-19 can have three significant effects on the global economy: directly influencing production and demand, causing supply chain disruptions and loss of consumer confidence, and having a financial impact on businesses and markets. The cumulative effects of these developments will be most visible in investments planned by large and small companies in chemical manufacturing and distribution worldwide.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the anti-corrosion tape market. They are as follows:

3M

Shurtape Technologies

Scapa Group Plc

Nitto Denko Corp

Berry Plastics CPG

Innovative Manufacturing Inc.

Segments-

By Material Type

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyolefin

Petrolatum

By Application

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile

Shipping & Logistics

Aerospace

Defense

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Based on product type, the market has been segregated into petroleum-based and polymer-based. This market has been segmented into the oil and gas industry, chemical industry, water supply industry, and others based on application. Region-wise, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Highlights-

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in his market, whose decision can positively or negatively impact market outlook throughout the forthcoming years. In addition to that, the effect of recent developments and industry predictions on anti-corrosion material businesses will help stakeholders steer their strategies in the right direction. This report also contains an in-depth analysis of regional results, along with a comprehensive study of all market drivers, trends, restraints, and segments.

Driving Factors-

Versatility of Anti-Corrosion Tapes to Drive Market Growth

Anti-corrosion tapes are adhesive tapes used for anti-corrosion winding. They are primarily used for corrosion prevention and pipeline safety. Since the global demand for non-corrosive materials is expected to grow steadily in the future due to increased applications, the use of anti-corrosive tapes is anticipated to expand at a notable pace in the coming years. Because of rising labor and raw material costs, commodity prices will continue to increase in the future. Chemical production and use in Europe are expected to rise, according to the European Chemical Industry Council. The proliferation of factories and other manufacturing units is likely to be fueled by targeted investments in R&D for developing novel chemical-based products. Furthermore, increasing consumer spending has resulted in a surge in the demand for novel chemical formulations. This sector’s employment is also snowballing, indicating that there will be many prospects for expansion.

Regional Insights

Speedy Industrialization to Benefit the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific region dominated the anti-corrosion tape market share, owing to the region’s high demand and use of anti-corrosive materials for various industrial applications. The increasing uptake of such materials is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of industrial operations in China and India, fueling the regional market.

North America and Europe are the second and third largest consumers of anti-corrosion tapes, respectively. The exponential growth of the packaging industry in these continents will be one of the primary factors driving the market for corrosion-resistant solutions.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players to Develop Products for the Oil & Gas Industry

Corrosion-resistant coatings with superior properties and performance are in high demand due to changing working conditions in end-use industries such as oil and gas and marine. For example, the increased use of oil recovery methods has created a huge demand for anti-corrosion tapes and coatings that can efficiently endure high temperatures and pressure.

Industry Developments

September 2020: Vestas, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, and Hempel, a world-leading supplier of coating solutions, have formed a new strategic alliance to collaborate on groundbreaking solutions for wind turbine surface safety. This collaboration aids in the creation of more advanced and sustainable coating technologies that can reduce CO2 emissions.

Vestas, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, and Hempel, a world-leading supplier of coating solutions, have formed a new strategic alliance to collaborate on groundbreaking solutions for wind turbine surface safety. This collaboration aids in the creation of more advanced and sustainable coating technologies that can reduce CO2 emissions. May 2020: Hempel announced that it would invest USD 3.51 billion in constructing a new factory in China’s Yantai Chemical Industrial Park. It will be operational in 2021 and will have a production capacity of more than 100,000 tons per year. This expansion tends to provide consumers in the region with more advanced and sustainable coating solutions.

