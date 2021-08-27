Vision Care Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 192.85 billion with 5.6% CAGR by 2027

The global “Vision Care Market” is expected to reach USD 192.85 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding ocular diseases in emerging nations is expected to aid the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of vision care products will boost the vision care market growth in the forthcoming year. In addition, the growing cases of cataracts to create growth opportunities for the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 51% of the world’s blindness is caused due to cataracts. In addition, the increasing risks of cataract incidence predominantly in developing as well as developed countries will fuel demand for vision care.

As per the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vision Care Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Eyewear, Intraocular Lens, and Ocular Health), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Hospital & Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 125.16 billion in 2018. The report offers dynamic insights on all the prevailing trends and characteristics of the vision care market. It provides an all-encompassing summary and analytical data of all the segments. It is created after extensive research followed by deep analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers and potential investors. It is designed with an aim to provide a clear picture of the market size. In addition, it also includes the latest advances and development, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and others.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Vision Care Market Analysis 2021:

Increasing Cases of Cataract to Promote Healthy Growth

The increasing incidence of cataracts around the world will subsequently aid the growth of the market in the forthcoming period. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Study, 2010 cataract caused worldwide 33.4% of all blindness in 2010 and around 10.8 million people were blind and 35.1 million were visually impaired due to cataract. With the growing risk of cataracts, the demand for vision is increasing, which therefore supports market growth. The growing population of individuals suffering from ocular diseases is expected to be one of the key reasons for driving the market.

FDA Approval for Pargon’s New Manufacturing Facility to Spur Sales Opportunities

The approval of Paragon Vision Science’s newly-constructed contact lens manufacturing site in suburban Phoenix by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will boost the vision care market trends. For instance, The facility will produce advanced ortho-k products such as Paragon CRT® for use in the United States. The new site is more than double the size of the company’s current plant in nearby Mesa, Arizona. Furthermore, the launch of TECNIS Synergy IOL by Johnson and Johnson’s vision division will foster the growth of the market. For instance, Johnson and Johnson’s vision division launched TECNIS Synergy IOL, an advanced intraocular lens that provides continuous high-contrast vision correction for patients with cataracts from far through near, even in low-light conditions. In addition, the increasing accessibility of spectacles and sunglasses owing to the affordability in emerging nations will further accelerate the growth of the market.

