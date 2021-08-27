Food Fortifying Agents Market Size, Share 2021 Global Companies, Growth Status, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2028

The global food fortifying agents market is expected to inflate on account of the joint efforts by the government and manufacturers to maintain public health, shares Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Food Fortifying Agents Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Probiotic Vitamins, Proteins & Amino Acids, Lipids Prebiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals, Others), By Application (infant formulas, cereals & cereals based products, fats & oils, dietary supplements, dairy and dairy-based products, bulk food items, Feed, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028.”

The market is primarily driven by the rising health consciousness of consumers assisted by government organizations. For instance, the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported food fortification as one of the prominent strategies to curb the widespread malnutrition, specifically in underdeveloped countries. The food fortifying agents market is estimated to propel due to the surging demand for dietary supplements, nutritional sports supplements, animal care nutrition, and personal care products. The food & beverage industry, pet food producers, pharmaceutics, and baby food formula industry, among many others are the crucial product-users of food fortifying agents.

Key players in the market have developed food fortifying agents, such as Vitamin C in fruit-based juices, dairy-based products, and other varieties of beverages and cereals. Fortification of Vitamin B complex is utilized for leafy vegetables and high refined cereals, whereas, fortification of calcium and phosphorus is practiced in producing baby food formula. Fortification for maize and wheat flour is beneficial for eradicating iron deficiency anaemia as it is done with zinc, folic acid, iron, and various other micronutrients. This is further expected to stimulate market growth during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report On Global Food Fortifying Agents Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/food-fortifying-agents-market-103958

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the food fortifying agents market. They are as follows:

Cargill Incorporated

Royal DSM

Arla Foods

Hansen Holdings A/S

Ingredion Incorporated

Kellogg Co.

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nestle SA

Evonik Industries AG

Market Drivers

Increasing Diet Intake Awareness Backed by Government Health Policies to Promote Growth

Various government organizations across the world have initiated health policies related to the addition of beneficial nutrients in meals, staple diet, and dairy products in their respective countries. This shall suggest manufacturers to utilize more food fortifying agents and lead to a decline in dietary deficiency cases. Additionally, a drop in the number of cases related to vitamin deficiency too shall be observed. This is expected to stimulate the market growth.

On the other hand, overdosing of food fortifying agents can have adverse health impacts. For example, vitamin C or zinc overdose could cause nausea, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. Excessive usage of selenium could result in hair loss, gastrointestinal condition, fatigue, and also mild nerve damage.

While most people consume food fortifying agents through cereal at breakfast, an energy bar between meals, enriched pasta for dinner, and through daily supplement, this too could easily surpass the recommended daily intake of nutrients. Hence, these factors are estimated to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Ace the Market Owing to Rising Health Consciousness

North America is expected to hold the majority of the shares in the global food fortifying agents market and maintain the top position. This is owing to the rising awareness about consuming a healthy and nutritional diet. This awareness is backed by major public welfare organizations, such as WHO and FAO. This shall further stimulate the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to portray substantial growth and hold the second-largest share for food fortifying agents in the global market. The growth is owing to the increasing demand and consumption in the food and beverage industry due to the rising population in countries, such as China and India. Moreover, major manufacturers of food fortifying agents present in this region are estimated to further drive the market growth.

Europe is anticipated to showcase decent growth on account of huge expenditures on the food and beverage industry for gaining maximum nutrition in daily intakes of people in this region.

Market Segment:

By Type

Probiotic Vitamins

Proteins & Amino Acids

Lipids Prebiotics

Carbohydrates

Minerals

Others

By Application

infant formulas

cereals & cereals based products

fats & oils

dietary supplements

dairy and dairy-based products

bulk food items

Feed

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/food-fortifying-agents-market-103958

Competitive Landscape

Brand Acquisitions by Key Companies Set to Foster Market Growth

Prominent players are adopting several strategies to bolster their positions in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is periodically launching innovative products with the detailed study of the market and its target audience. Another essential strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users.

For example, in October 2020, Nestle SA, which is a major player in the food industry, announced the acquisition of Freshly, one of the top delivery service providers of fresh-prepared meals in the U.S. This is estimated to further help Nestle SA expand its brand recognition among its users and stay on the top position in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key demands and trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

Industry Development

May 2020: Cargill Incorporated, a key player in the market, launched PlantEver, a variety of plant-based products in China, contributing to more quality protein options in the Chinese market. This launch is expected to help boost the market position of Cargill Inc. in the upcoming years.

View Related Reports:

https://www.htv10.tv/story/44611869/organometallic-compounds-market-size-share-2021-impressive-industry-growth-report-2028-key-playersalbemarle-sumitomo-chemical-lanxess-lake-materials

https://www.htv10.tv/story/44611999/rubber-membrane-market-size-2021-research-report-with-latest-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-share-revenue-trends-covid-19-impact-and

https://www.htv10.tv/story/44612199/global-underlayment-market-to-see-substantial-expansion-during-the-period-2021-2028

https://www.htv10.tv/story/44612363/cotton-buds-market-2021-key-trends-industry-analysis-statistics-emerging-trends-and-global-demand-during-the-covid-19-period-till-2028

https://www.htv10.tv/story/44612431/airborne-surveillance-market-size-and-growth-2021-2028-key-players-ndash-raytheon-lockheed-martin-saab-bae-systems-safran-thales-leica-geosystems

https://www.htv10.tv/story/44612526/global-barium-chloride-market-2021-business-strategies-key-players-by-size-share-industry-growth-driver-upcoming-trends-and-demand-analysis-forecast

https://www.htv10.tv/story/44613561/global-kitchen-knife-market-2021-to-2028-featuring-zwilling-j-a-henckels-wuumlsthof-messermeiste-global-knife-shun-cutlery-kitchen-knife-guru

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/