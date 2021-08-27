Biobanking Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 49.46 billion with 8.9% CAGR by 2027

The global “Biobanking Market” is set to gain traction from the rising integration of innovative technologies in the pre-existing systems. Besides, the introduction to virtual biobanking is set to revolutionize the system by enabling researchers to conduct their studies smoothly, as well as by lowering the time constraints. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, “Biobanking Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sample Storage (Blood, Cells & Tissue, and Others), By Application (Regenerative Medicines, Life Sciences, and Others), By Settings (Academic Medical Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The study further mentions that the biobanking market size was USD 25.09 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 49.46 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Major Biobanking Market Key players covered in the report include:

Medizinische Universität Graz

UK Biobank

Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank

Isenet Biobanking

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ProMedDx

BBL

Brooks Life Sciences

ASKION

Others

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Biobanking Market Analysis 2021:

Drivers & Restraints-

Emergence of Cord Blood Stem Cell Biobanking to Accelerate Growth

Nowadays, cord blood is considered to be an important source of stem cells that is often processed and conserved for medical research. In the field of biobanking, the conservation of cord blood is gaining more popularity. Also, the upsurging trend of cord blood stem cell biobanking is set to affect the biobanking market growth positively during the forthcoming years. Sweden’s Lund University, for instance, unveiled the world’s largest stem cell biobanking that would aid researchers in understanding the origin and cause of diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Apart from that, the rising incidence of chronic diseases across the globe would contribute to the market growth.

Regional Analysis-

Europe to Remain at Forefront Backed by Increasing Number of Biobanks

The market is geographically divided into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these, Europe is likely to remain in the dominant position in the coming years. It had generated biobanking market revenue of USD 8.93 billion in 2018. This growth is attributable to the presence of innovative biobanks in countries, such as Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. As per a report by Global Engage, in Iceland, around 40% of the population have contributed their DNA and those specimens are stored safely in biobanks.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit a high CAGR in the coming years fueled by the rising investments by industry giants to develop well-structured biobanks. Additionally, increasing sales of cell and blood samples by the academic medical institutions for conducting research activities would propel growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Open New Biobanks to Aid Researchers with Further Studies

Several companies present in the market are engaging in distribution strategies to enhance the market value. They are also investing huge sums for the development of new biobanks so that more researchers and clinicians would be able to conduct R&D activities for helping out the ones in need. Below is one of the latest key industry developments:

October 2019: CureDuchenne, a non-profit provider of unique technologies for enhancing and extending lives of children suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy headquartered in California, started developing a biobank for Duchenne. It will enable researchers in conducting extensive studies on Duchenne to find a cure that would be accessible to all. Minimally invasive skin and blood tissue samples will be asked from patients on a voluntary basis.

Table of Content:

Introduction Others Scope Market Segmentation Others Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Trends in Biobanking Market Prevalence of Key Diseases – By Key Countries Overview: Number of Biobanks – By Key Countries Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Biobanking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Storage Blood Cells & Tissues Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Regenerative Medicines Life Science Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Settings Academic Medical Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Biobanking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Storage Blood Cells & Tissues Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Regenerative Medicines Life Science Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Settings Academic Medical Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Biobanking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Storage Blood Cells & Tissues Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Regenerative Medicines Life Science Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Settings Academic Medical Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Biobanking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Storage Blood Cells & Tissues Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Regenerative Medicines Life Science Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Settings Academic Medical Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

