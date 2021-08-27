Digital PCR Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 799.1 million with 17.2% CAGR by 2027

The global “Digital PCR Market” is forecast to reach USD 799.1 million by 2026, attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide. Digital PCR is the biotechnological advancement of conventional PCR and provides a reproducible and sensitive method of measuring the amount of RNA or DNA in a sample. Fortune Business Insights discusses the market and its growth trajectories in a recently published report titled, “Digital PCR Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip-based Digital PCR, and Others), By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic & Research Organizations), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

According to this report, the market value was USD 224.9 million in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Digital PCR Market Key players covered in the report include:

Qiagen

JN Medsys

Merck KGaA

Fluidign Corporation

Stilla Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Other Players

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Digital PCR Market Analysis 2021:

Market Drivers and Restraints

Rise in Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to Aid in Expansion of Market

The increasing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases is a major digital polymerase chain reaction market growth driver. In addition to this, the advancement in medical technology and introduction of innovative devices for therapeutic purposes will also aid in expansion of the market in the coming years. These innovative devices include crystal dPCR, beam dPCR chip-based digital PCR, and droplet digital PCR.

On the other side, high cost of digital polymerase chain reaction installation may pose a major challenge to the market growth. This, coupled with the lack of awareness about the availability of treatment options, especially in developing and under-developed nations, may hamper the overall market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the gradual shift towards chip-based dPCR from droplet dPCR by healthcare providers is expected to boost the market in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation:

Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to help Asia Pacific Register Faster CAGR by 2026

As per geographical segmentation, North America earned the largest digital polymerase chain reaction market share with a revenue of USD 96.5 million earned in 2018. This is owing to the high prevalence and diagnosis rate of infectious disease and the availability of better healthcare facilities in the region. In addition, there is high awareness among people about the availability of advanced dPCR devices as treatment options in the developed nations of the region. Furthermore, the increasing number of various cancer cases and metabolic diseases are also boosting the regional market.

On the other side, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years on account of the developing healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities and increasing prevalence of genetic and infectious diseases.

Significant Industry Developments of the Digital PCR Market Include:

January 2019 – A new series of digital PCR platform was launched by QIAGEN. This platform is based on the combined assay development expert technology of Qiagen and FORMULATRIX.

October 2019 – dd-Check STEC Solution was launched by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the detection of virulence genes from Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC).

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Chronic Disorders (Infectious diseases, Cancer) Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships & New Product Launch Technological Advancements in Digital PCR Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries/Region

Global Digital PCR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015 -202 6 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Droplet Digital PCR Chip-based Digital PCR Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Infectious Diseases Oncology Genetic Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Diagnostic Centers Academic & Research Organization Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue…

