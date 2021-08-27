Medical Swabs Market 2021 Size | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Industry Overview and Forecast Report 2027

The global “Medical Swabs Market” is estimated to rise remarkably on account of the increasing application of cotton for drawing infection samples from the patient by having the least possibility of contact. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Medical Swabs Market Size, Share andCOVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cotton Tipped Swab, Foam Tipped Swab, Non-woven, and Others), By Application (Specimen Collection, Disinfection, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 2.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.00 billion by the end of 2027. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2027.

Some of the Key Players of this Market include:

FL MEDICAL srl

Advacare Pharma

Puritan Medical Products

Dynarex

BD

DLS Medical

3M

Copan Diagnostics Inc.

Others

This report focuses on Medical Swabs Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

North America Dominated Market with Increasing Demand for Continuous Diagnostic Procedures

Region-wise, the global medical swabs market is classified into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. These regions are further categorized on the basis of nations. Among these, North America generated a revenue of USD 0.97 billion in the year 2019 and emerged dominant. This is accountable to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases that demand continuous diagnostic processes. On the other side, the increasing awareness about the need to get diagnosed for infectious diseases is likely to help Europe market rise at a notable CAGR in the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is likely to showcase a healthy CAGR with the increasing number of coronavirus testing facilities.

Global Medical Swabs Market Segmentation:

By Type

Cotton Tipped Swabs

Foam Tipped Swabs

Non-woven Swabs

Others

By Application

Specimen Collection

Disinfection

Others

By End User

Hospital and Clinics

Laboratories and Diagnostics Centers

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America By Type By Application By End User By Country



