Dentures Market 2021 Share, Growth Insight, Size, Competitive Analysis, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2028

The global dentures market size is expected to rise remarkably on account of the increasing prevalence of dental issues and periodontal diseases worldwide. Dentures are customized artificial teeth gums that are replaced with lost or removed teeth. They are shaped accordingly as per the oral structure of the patient. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Dentures Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Complete and Partial), By Usage (Removable and Fixed), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market stood at USD 2.33 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2027 by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2027.

List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Dentures Market are:

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

GC Dental

Kulzer GmbH

Modern Dental Group Limited

COLTENE Group

Dentsply Sirona

SHOFU Dental GmbH

Global Dental Science

Zimmer Biomet

VITA Zahnfabrik

Other Players



What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market and emphasizes on growth parameters such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also throws light on the table of segmentation in detail and lists the names of the leading segments with market figures. The report also lists the names of significant players and the key strategies adopted by them to attain dominance in the market competition. Furthermore, the report discusses the major industry developments, current trends, and other useful facts that will help investors make strategic decisions and accordingly contribute to the market. For more information on the report, log on to the company website.

Europe Emerged Dominant with Highest Number of Edentulous Population

Geographically, Europe earned the largest dentures market share with a revenue of USD 878.4 million in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental caries and the growing presence of the edentulous population. In addition to this, a rise in the expenditure on dental procedures and the rising number of dentists are also contributing to the growth of the regional market. Besides this, the market in North America will rise significantly owing to the presence of the baby boomer population and a rise in the average life expectancy. Additionally, the increasing adoption of dentures and amplified expenditure on dental procedures with the presence of superior dental services in the region will help it gather remarkable revenue in the forthcoming years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Insights Prevalence of Edentulism by Key Countries Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Technological Advancements in Dentures New Product Launch (by Major Players)

Global Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Complete Dentures Partial Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Removable Fixed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!

