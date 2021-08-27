U.S Water Purifier Market Size, Share, Strategy, Segmentation and Forecast by 2027

The U.S. water purifiers market is set to gain traction from the emergence of and AI-based technologies. These are nowadays being equipped in smart water purifiers in the U.S. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “U.S. Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Point-of-use Filters {Under the Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet-mounted Filters and Others} and Point-of-entry Filters), By Category (RO Filters, UV Filters, Gravity Filters and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027.” The report further states that the U.S. water purifiers market size was USD 5.29 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.07 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Adoption of Advertising Strategy to Consume Pure Water will Aid Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll in the U.S. in terms of shortage of laborers. Water purification requires high manpower and the supply chain was also disrupted severely. Most of the companies in this country import filters from Asian countries. But, they were unable to fulfil numerous orders because of failures in logistics. Some of the others, however, adopted the strategy of advertising the benefits of consuming pure water amid the pandemic, thereby enhancing awareness among consumers. We are delivering authentic information about the current scenario of the water purifiers industry.

How Did We Create This Report?

We employ iterative and comprehensive research techniques focusing on minimizing deviance. We use a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches for estimating and segmenting quantitative aspects of the parents market. At the same time, data triangulation is used to look at the market from three perspectives. Simulation models were used to gather data about the market forecasts and estimates.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Need to Remove Harmful Bacteria from Water to Bolster Growth

Water purification products are used to eliminate harmful viruses and bacteria to make the water safe for domestic usage, as well as drinking. The World Health Organization (WHO) mentioned that by 2025, half of the world’s population is anticipated to reside in water-stressed regions. Therefore, to make the maximum possible usage of water resources, purification systems are used. These factors are expected to propel the U.S. water purifiers market growth in the near future. However, water purifiers require frequent filter changes. It would surge the maintenance cost and hamper growth.

Segment-

Gravity Filters Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Their Cost-effectiveness

Based on category, the gravity filters segment earned 24.4% in terms of the U.S. water purifiers market share in 2019. It is anticipated to retain its second position, followed by the RO filters segment. This growth is attributable to the ability of these filters to purify water without the requirement of electricity. Besides, they are cost-effective.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Gain a Competitive Edge

The U.S. market for water purifiers contains numerous prominent companies that are mainly focusing on intensifying competition. To do so, they are participating in the merger and acquisition strategy for expanding their geographic footprints and strengthening their presence on the market for water purifiers. Below is one of the industry developments:

April 2019: A. O. Smith Corporation acquired Water-Right, Inc. for USD 107 million. It includes the latter’s sister company, Mineral-Right, Inc., real estate, and subsidiaries. This acquisition would help the former to strengthen its position in the field of water treatment.

List of all the reputed us water purifier manufacturers present in the U.S.:

Smith Corporation (U.S.)

Brita LP (U.S.)

Omnipure Filter Company (U.S.)

Helen of Troy (Bermuda)

APEC Water Systems (U.S.)

Instapure Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Crystal Quest (U.S.)

Pentair PLC (UK)

Paragon Water Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Apex Water Filters, Inc. (U.S.)

Pure-Pro Water Corporation (Taiwan)

Other Key Players

