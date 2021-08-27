HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size 2021, End-User Segment To Showcase Significant Growth Up To 2027 | NavInfo Co.,Ltd, TomTom, HERE Technologies

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market.

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Leading Players: NavInfo Co.,Ltd, TomTom, HERE Technologies, Electrobit, Intellias, Mapscape, Waymo, NVIDIA, Esri, Carmera, Civil Maps, DeepMap, Drive.ai, Mapbox, Mapper.ai, Mobileye, Oxbotica, Sanborn Map Company, Voxelmaps, LVL5, Zenrin, Atlatec

Product Type:

Cloud-Based, Embedded HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle

By Application:

Passenger Car, Commercial Car



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market?

• How will the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloud-Based

1.2.3 Embedded

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Car

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Trends

2.3.2 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Drivers

2.3.3 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Challenges

2.3.4 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue

3.4 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue in 2020

3.5 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 NavInfo Co.,Ltd

11.1.1 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Company Details

11.1.2 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Business Overview

11.1.3 NavInfo Co.,Ltd HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.1.4 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Recent Development

11.2 TomTom

11.2.1 TomTom Company Details

11.2.2 TomTom Business Overview

11.2.3 TomTom HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.2.4 TomTom Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 TomTom Recent Development

11.3 HERE Technologies

11.3.1 HERE Technologies Company Details

11.3.2 HERE Technologies Business Overview

11.3.3 HERE Technologies HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.3.4 HERE Technologies Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 HERE Technologies Recent Development

11.4 Electrobit

11.4.1 Electrobit Company Details

11.4.2 Electrobit Business Overview

11.4.3 Electrobit HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.4.4 Electrobit Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Electrobit Recent Development

11.5 Intellias

11.5.1 Intellias Company Details

11.5.2 Intellias Business Overview

11.5.3 Intellias HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.5.4 Intellias Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Intellias Recent Development

11.6 Mapscape

11.6.1 Mapscape Company Details

11.6.2 Mapscape Business Overview

11.6.3 Mapscape HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.6.4 Mapscape Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Mapscape Recent Development

11.7 Waymo

11.7.1 Waymo Company Details

11.7.2 Waymo Business Overview

11.7.3 Waymo HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.7.4 Waymo Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Waymo Recent Development

11.8 NVIDIA

11.8.1 NVIDIA Company Details

11.8.2 NVIDIA Business Overview

11.8.3 NVIDIA HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.8.4 NVIDIA Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

11.9 Esri

11.9.1 Esri Company Details

11.9.2 Esri Business Overview

11.9.3 Esri HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.9.4 Esri Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Esri Recent Development

11.10 Carmera

11.10.1 Carmera Company Details

11.10.2 Carmera Business Overview

11.10.3 Carmera HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.10.4 Carmera Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Carmera Recent Development

11.11 Civil Maps

11.11.1 Civil Maps Company Details

11.11.2 Civil Maps Business Overview

11.11.3 Civil Maps HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.11.4 Civil Maps Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Civil Maps Recent Development

11.12 DeepMap

11.12.1 DeepMap Company Details

11.12.2 DeepMap Business Overview

11.12.3 DeepMap HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.12.4 DeepMap Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 DeepMap Recent Development

11.13 Drive.ai

11.13.1 Drive.ai Company Details

11.13.2 Drive.ai Business Overview

11.13.3 Drive.ai HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.13.4 Drive.ai Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Drive.ai Recent Development

11.14 Mapbox

11.14.1 Mapbox Company Details

11.14.2 Mapbox Business Overview

11.14.3 Mapbox HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.14.4 Mapbox Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Mapbox Recent Development

11.15 Mapper.ai

11.15.1 Mapper.ai Company Details

11.15.2 Mapper.ai Business Overview

11.15.3 Mapper.ai HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.15.4 Mapper.ai Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Mapper.ai Recent Development

11.16 Mobileye

11.16.1 Mobileye Company Details

11.16.2 Mobileye Business Overview

11.16.3 Mobileye HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.16.4 Mobileye Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Mobileye Recent Development

11.17 Oxbotica

11.17.1 Oxbotica Company Details

11.17.2 Oxbotica Business Overview

11.17.3 Oxbotica HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.17.4 Oxbotica Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Oxbotica Recent Development

11.18 Sanborn Map Company

11.18.1 Sanborn Map Company Company Details

11.18.2 Sanborn Map Company Business Overview

11.18.3 Sanborn Map Company HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.18.4 Sanborn Map Company Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Sanborn Map Company Recent Development

11.18 Voxelmaps

.1 Voxelmaps Company Details

.2 Voxelmaps Business Overview

.3 Voxelmaps HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

.4 Voxelmaps Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

.5 Voxelmaps Recent Development

11.20 LVL5

11.20.1 LVL5 Company Details

11.20.2 LVL5 Business Overview

11.20.3 LVL5 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.20.4 LVL5 Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 LVL5 Recent Development

11.21 Zenrin

11.21.1 Zenrin Company Details

11.21.2 Zenrin Business Overview

11.21.3 Zenrin HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.21.4 Zenrin Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Zenrin Recent Development

11.22 Atlatec

11.22.1 Atlatec Company Details

11.22.2 Atlatec Business Overview

11.22.3 Atlatec HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction

11.22.4 Atlatec Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Atlatec Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

