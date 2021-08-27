Managed M2M Services Market Size Growth Prospects, share, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, By 2027 |Vodafone, Verizon, AT&T

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Managed M2M Services market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Managed M2M Services Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Managed M2M Services market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Managed M2M Services market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Managed M2M Services market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Managed M2M Services market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Managed M2M Services market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Managed M2M Services market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Managed M2M Services market.

Managed M2M Services Market Leading Players: Vodafone, Verizon, AT&T, Itron, Telenor, Telefonica, KORE, KPN, Sprint, Orange Business, Services, Deutsche Telekom, Orbcomm, Eseye, Sierra Wireless, Stream Technologies, Aeris

Product Type:

Cloud-based, On-premises Managed M2M Services

By Application:

Manufacturing, Retail, Financial, Government, Others



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Managed M2M Services market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Managed M2M Services market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Managed M2M Services market?

• How will the global Managed M2M Services market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Managed M2M Services market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Managed M2M Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloud-based

1.2.3 On-premises

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Managed M2M Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Financial

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Managed M2M Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Managed M2M Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed M2M Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Managed M2M Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Managed M2M Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Managed M2M Services Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Managed M2M Services Market Trends

2.3.2 Managed M2M Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Managed M2M Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Managed M2M Services Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Managed M2M Services Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Managed M2M Services Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Managed M2M Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Managed M2M Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Managed M2M Services Revenue

3.4 Global Managed M2M Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Managed M2M Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Managed M2M Services Revenue in 2020

3.5 Managed M2M Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Managed M2M Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Managed M2M Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Managed M2M Services Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Managed M2M Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Managed M2M Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Managed M2M Services Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Managed M2M Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Managed M2M Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Managed M2M Services Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Managed M2M Services Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Managed M2M Services Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Managed M2M Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Managed M2M Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Managed M2M Services Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Managed M2M Services Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Managed M2M Services Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Managed M2M Services Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Managed M2M Services Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Managed M2M Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Managed M2M Services Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Managed M2M Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Managed M2M Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Managed M2M Services Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Managed M2M Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Managed M2M Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Vodafone

11.1.1 Vodafone Company Details

11.1.2 Vodafone Business Overview

11.1.3 Vodafone Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.1.4 Vodafone Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Vodafone Recent Development

11.2 Verizon

11.2.1 Verizon Company Details

11.2.2 Verizon Business Overview

11.2.3 Verizon Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.2.4 Verizon Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Verizon Recent Development

11.3 AT&T

11.3.1 AT&T Company Details

11.3.2 AT&T Business Overview

11.3.3 AT&T Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.3.4 AT&T Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 AT&T Recent Development

11.4 Itron

11.4.1 Itron Company Details

11.4.2 Itron Business Overview

11.4.3 Itron Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.4.4 Itron Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Itron Recent Development

11.5 Telenor

11.5.1 Telenor Company Details

11.5.2 Telenor Business Overview

11.5.3 Telenor Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.5.4 Telenor Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Telenor Recent Development

11.6 Telefonica

11.6.1 Telefonica Company Details

11.6.2 Telefonica Business Overview

11.6.3 Telefonica Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.6.4 Telefonica Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Telefonica Recent Development

11.7 KORE

11.7.1 KORE Company Details

11.7.2 KORE Business Overview

11.7.3 KORE Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.7.4 KORE Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 KORE Recent Development

11.8 KPN

11.8.1 KPN Company Details

11.8.2 KPN Business Overview

11.8.3 KPN Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.8.4 KPN Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 KPN Recent Development

11.9 Sprint

11.9.1 Sprint Company Details

11.9.2 Sprint Business Overview

11.9.3 Sprint Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.9.4 Sprint Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Sprint Recent Development

11.10 Orange Business

11.10.1 Orange Business Company Details

11.10.2 Orange Business Business Overview

11.10.3 Orange Business Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.10.4 Orange Business Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Orange Business Recent Development

11.11 Services

11.11.1 Services Company Details

11.11.2 Services Business Overview

11.11.3 Services Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.11.4 Services Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Services Recent Development

11.12 Deutsche Telekom

11.12.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details

11.12.2 Deutsche Telekom Business Overview

11.12.3 Deutsche Telekom Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.12.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development

11.13 Orbcomm

11.13.1 Orbcomm Company Details

11.13.2 Orbcomm Business Overview

11.13.3 Orbcomm Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.13.4 Orbcomm Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Orbcomm Recent Development

11.14 Eseye

11.14.1 Eseye Company Details

11.14.2 Eseye Business Overview

11.14.3 Eseye Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.14.4 Eseye Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Eseye Recent Development

11.15 Sierra Wireless

11.15.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details

11.15.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview

11.15.3 Sierra Wireless Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.15.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development

11.16 Stream Technologies

11.16.1 Stream Technologies Company Details

11.16.2 Stream Technologies Business Overview

11.16.3 Stream Technologies Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.16.4 Stream Technologies Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Stream Technologies Recent Development

11.17 Aeris

11.17.1 Aeris Company Details

11.17.2 Aeris Business Overview

11.17.3 Aeris Managed M2M Services Introduction

11.17.4 Aeris Revenue in Managed M2M Services Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Aeris Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

