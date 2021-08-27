Smart Waste Management Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Smart Waste Management market” and its expanding nature. The Smart Waste Management market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Smart Waste Management market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Smart Waste Management market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Smart Waste Collection Through IoT to Contribute to the Market Growth

– In the smart collection segment, the emergence of IoT has revolutionized and addressed operational costs, for the waste handling companies. The companies that offer smart solutions for waste collection primarily focus on three solutions – intelligent monitoring, route optimization, and analytics.

– By deploying sensors, network infrastructure, and data visualization platforms, waste management companies have been able to generate actionable insights, to make informed decisions.

– By using fill level sensors (sometimes also cameras) near the trash bins, companies have been able to plan the fleet trucks in accordance with the volume of trash in bins, thus reducing the unnecessary fleet fuel consumption and contributing to reducing carbon emissions in cities.

– Municipalities of a few cities across the United States, , United Kingdom, etc., in collaboration with smart waste management innovators (such as Enevo, Smartbin, Bigbelly, etc.) are saving around 30% of waste collection costs.

– Due to the presence of commercially available technology providers, coupled with smart city initiatives & decreasing cost of IoT sensor is pushing this market towards robust growth.

North to Account for the Largest Market Share

– North comprises an increasing number of smart cities, and the existing ones are currently under development.

– Approximately 22% of cities in the and Canada have already been implementing strategic programs, compared to just 7% of cities, worldwide.

– The alone contributes the majority of the annual waste produced, at approximately 230 million metric ton of trash, the significant chunk of which is handled by private entities.

– Owing to government initiatives that promote sustainability, to achieve zero waste by 2020, and the penetration of smart city initiatives across the high urban concentration region, North is expected to account for the lion’s share in the smart waste management market.

Detailed TOC of Smart Waste Management Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Industry Policies

4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.6 Market Drivers

4.6.1 Increasing Volumes Of Waste

4.6.2 Rising Adoption of Smart Cities

4.7 Market Restraints

4.7.1 High Costs of Implementation

4.8 Technology Snapshot

4.8.1 Technology Overview

4.8.2 Smart Waste Management Stages

4.8.2.1 Smart Collection

4.8.2.2 Smart Processing

4.8.2.3 Smart Energy Recovery

4.8.2.4 Smart Disposal

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Fleet Management

5.1.2 Remote Monitoring

5.1.3 Analytics

5.2 By Waste Type

5.2.1 Industrial Waste

5.2.2 Residential Waste

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Suez Environmental Services

6.1.2 Veolia Environmental Services

6.1.3 Enevo

6.1.4 Smartbin (OnePlus Systems Inc.)

6.1.5 Bigbelly Inc.

6.1.6 Covanta Holding Corporation

6.1.7 Evoeco

6.1.8 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

6.1.9 IBM Corporation

6.1.10 BIN-e

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

