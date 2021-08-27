Solid State Drive (SSD) Market 2021-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Solid State Drive (SSD) market” and its expanding nature. The Solid State Drive (SSD) market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Solid State Drive (SSD) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Solid State Drive (SSD) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Solid State Drive (SSD) market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Solid State Drive (SSD) market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Solid State Drive (SSD) market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Solid State Drive (SSD) market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Solid State Drive (SSD) market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Solid State Drive (SSD) market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Solid State Drive (SSD) market players

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Enterprise Segment to Augment the Market Growth

– The earliest SSDs for enterprises used SLC (single-level cell) NAND flash, which stores one bit per cell and offers the highest level of endurance and performance, with a typical lifecycle of 100,000 writes per cell.

– The improvements to NAND flash technology have enabled the enterprise SSD manufacturers to use lower-endurance NAND flash options, such as a multi-level cell (MLC), triple-level cell (TLC), 2D NAND and 3D NAND. Advantages of the lower-endurance forms of NAND flash include lower cost and higher capacity, which have spurred the market growth.

– Moreover, flash storage is at the core of the increase in enterprise data. Flash is increasingly becoming integral in helping both storage vendors and data center operators weather an IT landscape that is being reshaped by next-generation workloads.

North Region Expected to Hold Significant Share

– According to Seagate Technology PLC, an n data storage company, in the near future, in the United States, cloud storage is expected to continue to grow, both by the desire to reduce latency by locating data closer to the consumer, as well as due to the regulatory and corporate mandates demanding data to be housed locally within different part of the regions. Thus the region is likely to witness significant demand for SSD storage devices.

– Moreover, the growth of 5G technology in the & Canada is expected to contribute to market demand. The FCC (Federal Communications Commission’s) Spectrum Frontiers Order has set the groundwork for the use of 5G technology in the by the end of 2020. Therefore, most of the small and large enterprise and cloud storage companies in the are accelerating the transition from hard disk drives (HDDs) to solid-state drives (SSDs) to be ready for 5G.

Study objectives of Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Solid State Drive (SSD) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Solid State Drive (SSD) market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Solid State Drive (SSD) market trends that influence the global Solid State Drive (SSD) market

Detailed TOC of Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 High-End Cloud Computing Gaining Pace in Enterprises

5.2.2 Growing Adoption in Data Centers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Cost and Smaller Life-time of Solid State Drives

5.4 Technology Snapshot

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Interface

6.1.1 Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA)

6.1.2 Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) Express

6.1.3 Other Interfaces

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Enterprise

6.2.2 Client

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Intel Corporation

7.1.2 Samsung Group

7.1.3 Western Digital Corporation

7.1.4 Toshiba Corporation

7.1.5 Micron Technology, Inc.

7.1.6 SK Hynix Inc.

7.1.7 Kingston Technology Corporation

7.1.8 Lite-On Technology Corporation

7.1.9 Transcend Information Inc.

7.1.10 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

7.1.11 Seagate Technology PLC

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

