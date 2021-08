Synthetic Monitoring Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Synthetic Monitoring market” and its expanding nature. The Synthetic Monitoring market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Synthetic Monitoring market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Synthetic Monitoring market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Synthetic Monitoring market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Synthetic Monitoring Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Synthetic Monitoring market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Synthetic Monitoring Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Synthetic Monitoring market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Synthetic Monitoring market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Synthetic Monitoring market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Synthetic Monitoring market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Synthetic Monitoring market players

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Application Monitoring to Stimulate the Market Growth

– With the increasing adoption of mobile devices worldwide, there has been a subsequent rise in mobile device website traffic which makes it important to make sure that a website loads quickly and displays information correctly. These factors are expected to drive the demand for mobile application synthetic monitoring.

– Mobile monitoring saves time and reduces friction between teams with no lengthy meetings, debates, or speculation on what needs to be investigated. It optimize performance for web apps, responsive design, and mobile-enabled sites.

– The most common factor of use of mobile application monitoring is to automate testing for native, hybrid, or iOS and Android apps. These aid companies to create tests once and run it on multiple devices, with different screen sizes and resolutions.

– Combining synthetic monitoring with real devices is a great way to get a detailed view of the app performance which is a key trend in the growth of the synthetic monitoring market.

North Accounted for a Significant Share

– The market in North is increasing due to the critical need for pro-active monitoring of increasing complex applications and rising adoption of cloud-based application and DevOps application is increasing the adoption of synthetic application monitoring.

– North , consumers are increasingly preferring online platform for varied services, even in conventional markets, because of which, companies are focusing on improving their application management services.

– In addition to this rise in DevOps, the region also marks a significant demand for SaaS-based applications. The is expected be the largest market for public cloud services, by the end of 2018, as the discrete manufacturing, professional services, and banking are investing heavily into cloud adoption.

Study objectives of Synthetic Monitoring Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Synthetic Monitoring market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Synthetic Monitoring market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Synthetic Monitoring market trends that influence the global Synthetic Monitoring market

Detailed TOC of Synthetic Monitoring Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Implementation of SLA for Monitoring

4.3.2 Increase in Microservices for More Functionality and Reliability

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 No Real-Time Monitoring for End Users

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 API Monitoring

6.1.2 Website Monitoring

6.1.3 Mobile Application Monitoring

6.2 By End-user Vertical

6.2.1 BFSI

6.2.2 IT and Telecommunication

6.2.3 Retail

6.2.4 Government

6.2.5 Manufacturing and Automotive

6.2.6 Military and Defense

6.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 CA Technologies

7.1.2 Dynatrace LLC

7.1.3 SmartBear Software

7.1.4 HP Enterprise

7.1.5 Dell Technologies

7.1.6 BMC Software, Inc.

7.1.7 Oracle Corporation

7.1.8 IBM Corporation

7.1.9 Rigor, Inc.

7.1.10 SolarWinds Inc.

7.1.11 Bitbar

7.1.12 AppDynamics (Cisco)

7.1.13 New Relic, Inc.

7.1.14 Apica AB

7.1.15 Monitis Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

