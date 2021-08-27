X-ray Security Scanner Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “X-ray Security Scanner market” and its expanding nature. The X-ray Security Scanner market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

X-ray Security Scanner market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the X-ray Security Scanner market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the X-ray Security Scanner market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of X-ray Security Scanner Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, X-ray Security Scanner market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase X-ray Security Scanner Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how X-ray Security Scanner market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the X-ray Security Scanner market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, X-ray Security Scanner market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the X-ray Security Scanner market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major X-ray Security Scanner market players

Key Market Trends:

Aviation & Transportation Has the Largest Share in the Market

– X-ray security scanners have been a highly implemented solution in the industry for scanning baggage (small and large), people, air cargo, parcels among others to identify and find any hidden threating item or detect for smuggling of any banned items.

– According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Air Transport Statistics report 2017, airlines connected a record number of cities worldwide and provided regular services to over 20,000 city pairs in 2017.

– It also carried over 4.1 billion passengers on scheduled services, an increase of 7.3% over the previous year. It indicates the vast number of people and the luggage that goes through a security check. X-ray security scanner helps it to move on time and is, therefore, a preferred for security.

– Moreover, China plans to construct 216 new airports by 2035 to reach a mark of 450 airports in total that are accessible for its citizens according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

– Also, Istanbul’s plans to build the worlds biggest airport by 2025 which is aiming to host 100 million in the next ten years according to General Directorate of State Airports Authority, Turkey.

– As the number of airports and transportation hub increase globally any failures to detect threats in subway or railroad systems, and other mass transit system can result in costly repairs, delays in operation and timely functioning, disgruntled passengers and staff, mishandled baggage, lost lives and significant losses in revenue. Hence, the x-ray security scanner market is said to grow exponentially over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Huge Demand

– The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to continued investment in upgrading the transport infrastructure in the urban areas globally and has seen increased metro, rail, monorail projects being undertaken to distribute the burden on the urban infrastructure.

– Massive investment in Metrorail and airport projects in India, China, and other countries make it essential to safeguard them and has pushed for the increased adoption and use of these security scanners in the transportation segment.

– According to Indian Infrastructure, India will have rupees 1100 billion investments in urban rail transportation segment in the 2018-2019 year.

– Moreover, the region is also home to one of the most victimized countries for terror attacks. Countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, etc are under continuous threat for terror attacks. For example, Srilanka blast which had more than 300 casualties in 2019. India had around 9 terror attacks from 2017 to 2019 till date.

– As the region infrastructure is in a phase of rapid urbanization the need for the adoption of x-ray security scanner market is high which is expected to drive the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The x-ray security scanner market is highly concentrated market due to the presence of a few players in the market that have majority market share. Some Key players in the market include L3 Security and Detection Systems, Inc., Westminster International Limited, Rapiscan Systems Inc. among others. Some key recent developments in the market include:

– Jan 2019 – Rapiscan Systems launched its new, high-performance ORION series product line. Three new checkpoint screening solutions, the 918CX, 920CX, and 922CX, are available immediately with additional models planned for the future. This product launch serves as the first of many new offerings from Rapiscan Systems, which will leverage innovations in imaging such as detectors and generators and deep learning algorithms.

– Jan 2019 – OSI Systems, security division received an order for approximately USD 11 million to provide multiple units of its RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosive detection systems that will be installed at a European airport.

Study objectives of X-ray Security Scanner Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the X-ray Security Scanner market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the X-ray Security Scanner market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and X-ray Security Scanner market trends that influence the global X-ray Security Scanner market

Detailed TOC of X-ray Security Scanner Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Number of Terror Attacks to Drive the Adoption of X-ray Scanners

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Health Concerns Regarding Hazards of Using High Frequency Scanners

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 People

5.1.2 Product

5.1.2.1 Mail & Parcel

5.1.2.2 Cargo & Baggage

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Law Enforcement

5.2.3 Aviation & Transportation

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aventura Technologies, Inc.

6.1.2 L3 Security and Detection Systems, Inc.

6.1.3 Smiths Detection Inc.

6.1.4 Westminster International Limited

6.1.5 Astrophysics Inc.

6.1.6 Rapiscan Systems Inc. (OSI Systems)

6.1.7 Autoclear, LLC

6.1.8 Adani Systems

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

