Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market 2021-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet is Driving the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market

– Voice over LTE(VoLTE) enables wireless operators to deliver a new set of standards-based services referred to as Rich Communications Services (RCS). These services include things like video calling, file transferring, real-time language translation, video voicemail, HD calling, and instant messaging. Since the consumers have started getting dependent on these services that the demand for high-speed internet have increased. Exabytes of data is been transferred every day from various types of devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others.

– Technology providers are increasing the applications of VoLTE technology to support ongoing IoT adoption. For instance, Ericsson is set to broaden the reach of voice over LTE with the addition of the technology to LTE-M deployments. Through this addition, IoT devices would be empowered to support voice as well as data.

– Increasing demand in emerging Asian regions such as among other countries is driving the market forward. Reliance Jio followed by Vodafone have been successful in promoting that VoLTE would become a standard service that is activated in new handset sales going forward.

Asia-Pacific to Account for Significant Market Share

– Asia-Pacific region has the highest number of mobile subscriptions in the world. The number of subscriptions is around 4.2 billion which accounts for close to 53% of the total number of subscriptions.

– In Q1 of 2018, China registered the highest number of internet penetrations in the world, which is around 53 million. The intense competition among the operators in China has driven the increase in the number of subscribers with multi subscriptions. The increasing consumer spending and growing need for high-speed data have been persuading operators in the region to enable VoLTE services.

– Asia-Pacific has the highest number of VoLTE operators and subscribers. The mobile network providers such as Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Digi, U Mobile, Yes 4G, and Dialog have ventured into the VoLTE technology and are investing in this technology to provide better service.

– Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and are the major contributors in this region. In fact, Japan and South Korea are among the very few regions (the US, and Canada) with most networks having more than 60% of voice calls on LTE smartphones provisioned using VoLTE. Ericsson reported that, in some networks, this figure was close to 80%.

Market Overview:

The VoLTE market is expected to register a cagr of 56.57% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. The increase in trend of high-speed use of the internet to drive the VoLTE market in the forecast period.

– Although Voice over IP or VoIP created the market for sending voice over the internet, Voice over LTE is expanding, and carriers/telecom network providers are undergoing digital transformation to enable a better experience for users of the technology.

– The increasing demand for improved voice and video quality and high-speed internet is driving the adoption of VoLTE services. The growing demand for high-speed data is growing competition among the operators for best mobile broadband offering, with highest speeds and the best coverage.

– There are around 1500 models of VoLTE enabled devices, of which smartwatches are one of the latest models. The number of devices that are supporting VoLTE has seen a 7% increase compared to August 2018, according to GSMA.

– The major challenge for VoLTE market would be the lack of awareness due to which there is late adoption in the underdeveloped regions. Key Manufacturers Like

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Wireless

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Bell Canada

Vodafone Group plc

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Bharati Airtel Limited

KT Corporation