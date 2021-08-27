Web Analytics Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

“Web Analytics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Web Analytics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Retail (E-Commerce) Sector to Dominate the Web Analytics Market

– The retail market around the world is going through a drastic transformation from physical stores to online channel. With the increasing advancement of the internet and the freedom to access it from anywhere, brick-and-mortar stores have turned into a digital retailer.

– This rapid digitization is urging retail giants across the globe to reach out to mass audiences, to provide access to products and brands available worldwide. By giving such ease of accessibility to people, digitization enables the firms to attract customers new customers and take their game to a higher level.

– The firms are adopting digital technology for the improvement of their marketing campaigns and augmenting it to their supply chain operations to offer better success rates.

– With the sales of retail (e-commerce) increasing year on year reaching 461.58 billion in 2018, it is evident that the U.S market is increasing on a rapid rate and with the competition also increasing in the industry, the firms need to adopt web analytics solutions to retain and attract new customers.

North to Lead the Market

– North n web analytics market is growing rapidly due to a constant rise in online shopping, marketing automation, along with the incremental shift towards online data-driven businesses in the region. The North n market is a leader in the digital industry and also holds the world’s largest e-commerce market.

– Also, with the higher usage of smartphones in this region, it is going to expand the demand for web analytics as there has been a drastic increase in website traffic across the world and this region owing to the increased usage of smartphones and other wearable devices.

– Web analytics has also proven to be extremely productive in analyzing the geographical distribution of website traffic through social media tracking and ranking.

– The North n region also consists of various web analytics solutions firms making the market highly competitive. The e-marketers are integrating web analytics into their business model to understand the trend of their respective market.

Market Overview:

The web analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The web analytics market is expected to gain momentum from the steady rise in marketing automation and online shopping trends going across the world.

– Web analytics is the analysis of managing and integrating a huge variety of data to help in the creation of an understanding of the visitor’s experience via online interaction, in a data-driven business model.

– Increasing awareness about the effective utilization of large chunks of unorganized, random data and improved performance of web analytics solutions by different enterprises is expected to create many opportunities in the market.

– The rising demand for web analytics has led to the invention of new technologies and solutions. The applications of web analytics help enterprises plan and publish relevant content on the website, create ads and launch marketing campaigns to target potential customers and convert them into buyers by gaining insight of their behavior and buying pattern.

– However, data privacy is a concern that is seen as a major drawback to web analytic solutions. For instance, in November 2018, cryptocurrency exchange platform Gate.io was the target of hackers who breached a widely used web analytics platform Statcounter to steal cryptocurrency from the exchange, which strengthens the point of data privacy concerns. Key Manufacturers Like

