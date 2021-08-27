Wi-Fi Range Extender Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

“Wi-Fi Range Extender Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Wi-Fi Range Extender market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The proliferation of Smart City and Smart Home Applications to Drive the Market Growth

– Smart cities and smart homes are growing tremendously to transform modern life. The smart home is defined as a residence that has installed smart products/devices, such as smart security systems, smart entertainment systems, air conditioners, smart televisions, and many more devices.

– With the rapid increase in the sales of smart home devices, the Wi-Fi range extender market is poised to grow further.

– Smart products/devices which are used in the smart homes/offices are required to be connected to the internet to work seamlessly and thus, requires Wi-Fi range extenders for increased range of a normal Wi-Fi router. The overall demand for smart products is poised to increase owing to technological innovations, consumer interest, and greater accessibility.

– A smart city consists of smart systems like smart traffic system, smart buildings, smart water management, smart waste management and a couple of IoT devices among others which needs an internet connection to provide useful data to keep track of the resources, which is expected to boost the market studied.

North to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North n region is a pioneer in the Wi-Fi range extender market and is expected to hold the largest share.

– Most of the major Wi-Fi range extender companies are headquartered in the United States.

– Moreover, most of the companies test and launch their products and services in the country before the global launch and deployment of the product.

– With the growing number of devices per household, fast adoption of new technology and growing focus towards digitalization, the region is boosting the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market.

– Also, one of the major major factor contributing towards the growth of the Wi-Fi extender market is the increased utilization of wireless service among various end-users in the region. The Wi-Fi extender is primarily used in the US due to a large number of residential users adopting connected device technology.

Market Overview:

The Wi-Fi range extender market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.44% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for internet access and the increasing number of consumer electronics devices across the globe, primarily in the residential sector.

– The ease of installation merged with the cost benefits associated with the purchase of an extender as compared to adding another Wi-Fi router, essentially performing the same function of extending the Wi-Fi coverage, are the major advantages playing a vital role in increasing the sales of the Wi-Fi range extenders mostly in the commercial and residential sectors.

– The rapid growth of the connected homes concept and the emergence of the smart home ecosystem are among the other major factors expected to boost the growth of the market.

– The emergence of the BYOD trend in the corporate sector has further propelled the use of wireless routers in the commercial space.

– Additionally, the demand for the wireless routers is rising from the growing consumer preference towards the installation of smart devices in their homes, such as smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets, among a host of lot other appliances. Key Manufacturers Like

