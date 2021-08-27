X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market 2021-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

“X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. X-ray Machine Manufacturing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Sector to Witness a Significant Growth
– Healthcare industry is expected to propel in future due to the advancements in technology as x-ray detection has evolved to become more safe, effective and easy to use. Nowadays, the world is moving toward automation and with Artificial Intelligence into the picture, the future of X-ray machines are growing.
– Further, in developing countries like India, rising incomes, easier access to high-quality healthcare facilities and greater awareness of personal health and hygiene are supporting the growth of the healthcare industry.
– Along with that, the greater penetration of health insurance aided the rise in healthcare spending. Along with that, with the increasing demand for affordable and quality healthcare, penetration of health insurance is poised to grow exponentially in the coming years. Increasing healthcare cost and burden of new diseases along with low government funding are raising demand for health insurance coverage.
– Further, the Government of is planning to increase public health spending to 2.5 percent of the country’s GDP by 2025. In addition, it would also encourage other emerging economies to increase their spending.
– Hence all the factors will help in the growth of healthcare sectors which in return will create an opportunity for x-ray machine manufacturing market.
Asia-Pacific to Execute the Fastest Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific X-ray machine market will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Presence of a large patient pool in densely populated nations such as and China will act as the primary driver in the regional business growth. The demand for increasing in technology
– According to the Brand Equity Foundation, the hospital industry in is forecasted to increase to Rs 8.6 trillion (USD 132.84 billion) by FY22 from Rs 4 trillion (USD 61.79 billion) in FY17 at a CAGR of 16-17 %.
– It is also stated that the cost of surgery in is about one-tenth of that in the US or Western . The country has also become one of the leading destinations for high-end diagnostic services with tremendous capital investment for advanced diagnostic facilities, thus catering to a greater proportion of the population.
– In September 2018, the world’s largest government-funded healthcare scheme was launched by Prime Minister of “Ayushman Bharat”. Ayushman Bharat is funded with 60 % contribution coming from the Centre and remaining from the states.
– All the above factors will help in increasing healthcare sector in which in return will supplement the growth of X-ray machines in the health industry which in turn will boost the market for the manufacturers in these regions.
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of X-ray Machine Manufacturing market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries X-ray Machine Manufacturing market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of X-ray Machine Manufacturing ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of X-ray Machine Manufacturing market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in X-ray Machine Manufacturing space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the X-ray Machine Manufacturing market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Detailed TOC of X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Digital X-ray Systems
4.3.2 Government Regulations and Investments to Improve Infrastructure
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Equipment Cost
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Product Type
6.1.1 Stationary
6.1.2 Portable
6.2 By Technology
6.2.1 Analog
6.2.2 Digital
6.3 By End User
6.3.1 Healthcare
6.3.2 Transportation and Logistics
6.3.3 Government
6.3.4 Other End Users
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 United States
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2
6.4.2.1 United Kingdom
6.4.2.2 Germany
6.4.2.3 France
6.4.2.4 Rest of
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.3.1 China
6.4.3.2 Japan
6.4.3.3 India
6.4.3.4 South Korea
6.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Canon Inc.
7.1.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
7.1.3 GE Healthcare
7.1.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation
7.1.5 Hologic, Inc.
7.1.6 Philips Healthcare
7.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation
7.1.8 Siemens AG
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
