Wi-Fi Analytics Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global "Wi-Fi Analytics market" and its expanding nature.

Market Overview:

Wi-Fi Analytics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Wi-Fi Analytics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Wi-Fi Analytics market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Wi-Fi Analytics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Hospitality Industry to Hold significant Share

– Hospitality Wi-Fi is an easy-to-deploy tool. It provides the type of guest information that other online competitors may already have access to. Mobile technologies have taken center stage in creating the demand, as consumer behavior shifts vehemently toward researching and booking travel, through smartphones.

– For instance, since 2015, US consumers, who book travel online consistently, spent more time looking for travel-related content on their mobile devices, than on their desktops. A similar trend is following in other regions across the world. The overarching use of Wi-Fi analytics in the hospitality industry revolves around yield management. This helps the hotels to ensure that the services provided are attracting the customers.

– Understanding that most of its customers may use web search on mobile devices to search for nearby accommodation, a targeted marketing campaign was launched, aimed at mobile device users in the geographical areas most likely to be affected.

– This led to a 10% increase in business, in areas, where the strategy was deployed. Many of the hotels and restaurants are providing Wi-Fi platform, which offers various tools to incentivize their guests to bond with their brand. To strengthen the loyalty of guests, they are further integrating Wi-Fi platform with their email marketing system, to improve the loyalty of guests toward the business.

– In Singapore, the large hotels had tied up with the airline industry, by which they easily identify the customer details. As soon as the customer arrives Singapore, the hotel industry makes sure to provide an absolute luxury experience to the customer by providing free Wi-Fi hotspot connection from the airport till they reach the hotel. The satisfaction level of the customer from the level of hospitality being given to them, provides a lucrative opportunity for the hotel industry to not only gain the brand name but also penetrating their growth rate.

North Holds Largest Market Share

– North has a strong financial position, which enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided the organizations in the region a competitive edge in the market.

– The strong financial position of the region, enabled organizations to invest in advanced solutions and technologies, such as IoT and big data analytics. The presence of multiple major Wi-Fi analytics vendors, such as Cisco Systems (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Fortinet (US), and Ruckus Wireless (US) have enabled the region to draw a significant share.

– Using this feature to their advantage, many retailers, restaurants, and hotels offer public hotspot point to attract customers, through which, the Wi-Fi hotspot gather information about the user behavior, time spent, etc., and can use it for supporting the business.

– As more number of smartphones get connected, the retailers can provide more products and services based on customers’ interests. Henceforth, increasing penetration of smartphone users is positively impacting the retail market, which is, in turn, increasing the growth of the market.

Detailed TOC of Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHT

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Use of Smartphones and Smart Devices

5.2.2 Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi Across Physical Venues

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Data Security Issues and Stringent Government Regulations and Policies

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Component

6.1.1 Solutions

6.1.2 Services

6.2 By Deployment

6.2.1 On Premise

6.2.2 Cloud

6.3 By Application

6.3.1 Footfall Analytics

6.3.2 Customer Engagement

6.3.3 Customer Experience Management

6.3.4 Customer Behavior Analytics

6.3.5 Customer Loyalty Management

6.3.6 Other Applications

6.4 By Industry Vertical

6.4.1 Retail

6.4.2 Hospitality

6.4.3 Sports and Leisure

6.4.4 Transportation

6.4.5 Healthcare

6.4.6 Other Industry Verticals

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Latin

6.5.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

7.1.2 Euclid Analytics

7.1.3 Cloud4Wi

7.1.4 Purple Wi-Fi

7.1.5 Fortinet Inc.

7.1.6 RetailNext

7.1.7 Yelp Wi-Fi Inc.

7.1.8 Ruckus Wireless Inc.

7.1.9 Blix

7.1.10 Skyfii Limited

7.1.11 July Systems Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

