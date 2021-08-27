Self Storage Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Self Storage market” and its expanding nature. The Self Storage market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Self Storage market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Self Storage market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Self Storage market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Self Storage Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Self Storage market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Self Storage Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Self Storage market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Self Storage market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Self Storage market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Self Storage market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Self Storage market players

Key Market Trends:

Personal Storage Segment to Occupy the Maximum Market Share

– In the current scenario, homeowners and consumers are moving in an intriguing manner when it comes to their material possessions. Trends in the housing market favor downsizing to small, compact living spaces like condos, which prompt house owners to decide whether they’re keeping or ditching larger items. In addition, the houses are adopting modern, minimalist aesthetic like the Marie Kondo trend.

– Many of the baby boomers i.e., the population born between 1941-1965 are gearing up for retirement and looking into shifting from large houses to compact condo units.

– Globally, in many developed countries, a few building types have boomed like self-storage lockers. They’ve proven to be one of the highest revenue generating sources in real estate over the past half-century,

– Operators in the self-storage services industry have benefited from steady demand from Australian consumers over the past five years. Consumers that are relocating for employment or study often use industry services, as few competitive substitutes exist. Consumers in transit between primary places of residence are another source of industry demand.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– The increasing population density, along with the improving economic conditions across the Asia-Pacific region, in addition to the aging population and changing cultural norms, are the factors supporting the demand for self-storage in the region.

– Additionally, the emergence of the new players in the unexplored Asian regions, like India, adds significantly to the market growth. For instance, Orange self-storage company based in Bengaluru (considered to be the Silicon Valley of India) recently announced its plans to expand its presence into several other Indian cities, in order to capitalize on the growing demand for storage facilities.

– In Taiwan, owing to the rapid growth in online shopping and e-commerce sector, some vendors have rented their storage space in several locations to facilitate last mile delivery. Self-storage facilities in commercial areas are mostly designed for business use. Many prominent companies have also started using these services for expanding their business footprints across the region.

Study objectives of Self Storage Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Self Storage market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Self Storage market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Self Storage market trends that influence the global Self Storage market

Detailed TOC of Self Storage Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Urbanization Coupled with Smaller Living Spaces

4.3.2 Improved Economic Outlook in Many Regions Leading to Business Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Government Regulations on Storage are Hindering the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By User Type

5.1.1 Personal

5.1.2 Business

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 U-Haul International, Inc.

6.1.2 Life Storage Inc.

6.1.3 CubeSmart, LP

6.1.4 National Storage Affiliates

6.1.5 Safestore Holdings PLC

6.1.6 Simply Self Storage

6.1.7 StorageMart

6.1.8 Prime Storage Group

6.1.9 W. P. Carey Inc.

6.1.10 Metro Storage LLC

6.1.11 SmartStop Asset Management LLC

6.1.12 World Class Capital Group LLC

6.1.13 National Storage REIT

6.1.14 All Storage

6.1.15 Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage

6.1.16 Urban Self Storage Inc.

6.1.17 SiteLink Software LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

