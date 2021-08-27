Data Center Rack PDU Market 2021: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Data Center Rack PDU market” and its expanding nature. The Data Center Rack PDU market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Data Center Rack PDU market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Data Center Rack PDU market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Data Center Rack PDU market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Data Center Rack PDU Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Data Center Rack PDU market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities

– The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the demand for data center racks PDU. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments in data center installation capabilities from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.

– With evolving technologies and the adoption of high-density servers, rack infrastructure has become an important aspect in data centers, with the need to effectively host servers, manage cables, and facilitate power availability for the uninterrupted optimum performance of data centers and drives the demand for rack PDU.

– The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the consumption of data center racks. Multiple critical business units require the data centers to be on all the time. Even the datacenters are distinguished based on their uptime as a significant parameter. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Record a Significant Growth Rate

– The APAC region is expected to be the largest contributor to global demand as the region is experiencing huge investment for bigger and faster IT infrastructure. For instance, Australia alone makes up 4% of the global data center market, according to Cisco Systems, with large multinational players, like Equinix and AirTrunk building hyperscale data centers in Sydney and Melbourne. Such developments are expected to drive the PDU market

– The key factor pushing the growth of the market in the region is the explosive digital needs from the emerging economies with huge populations, such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia. Service-based industries, e-commerce growth, and the government’s push for digitization are augmenting the demand. Moreover, the rising complexities within the IT infrastructure brought by virtualization and consolidation, coupled with cost constraints, are encouraging enterprises to look into adopting data center technologies thus driving connected market

– As the data center ecosystem becomes more complex, the demand for data center infrastructure management also increases which helps the market demand. This is especially prevalent in more technologically-advanced countries, such as Japan. Ultimately, a rise in data center infrastructure would drive the data center racks PDU market.

Detailed TOC of Data Center Rack PDU Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities

4.3.2 Pressure for Effective Space Utilization in Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Faster Refresh Life Cycle than Data Center Profitable Life Expectancy

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Rack PDU Type

5.1.1 Basic

5.1.2 Metered

5.1.3 Monitored

5.1.4 Switched

5.2 By Data Center Type

5.2.1 Colocation

5.2.2 Hosting

5.2.3 Other Data Center Type

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Vertiv Co.

6.1.2 Schneider Electric

6.1.3 Tripp Lite

6.1.4 Eaton Corporation

6.1.5 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.6 Legrand SA

6.1.7 Black Box Corporation

6.1.8 Schleifenbauer

6.1.9 Fujitsu Corporation

6.1.10 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

