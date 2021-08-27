Food Coating Agents Market Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2027

One of the leading food coating agents market trends is the efficacy of these substances in retaining the texture, quality, and flavour of the packaged food item. However, the rise of this trend is likely to get stymied owing to the unseen cons of processed food products. For example, processed foods are loaded with high fructose corn syrup which is used to enhance the sweetness of a food item. The National Institutes of Health reports that excessive consumption of such artificial sugars can adversely affect the metabolic system. Since these foods contain empty calories, burning them through exercise is crucial. However, the hectic and sedentary lifestyles in urban areas leaves little time for exercise, making the body a breeding ground chronic diseases. Moreover, food coating agents are basically synthetic chemicals and processed foods are covered in plastic most of the times. The deadly combination of the two substances can create lifelong problems in the human body. Therefore, as awareness regarding these drawbacks becomes more widespread, the food coating agents market growth may get hampered in the coming decade.