Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market 2021: Growing Demand, Competition, Trends and Opportunity by Regions, Size Forecast to 2026

Professional services automation (PSA) is a software product designed to assist professionals, such as IT consultants, auditors, lawyers, and others, with resource management and project management for client projects. Core functions of PSA include automated time & billing, project management capabilities, invoice management, resource allocation, expense management, and others. It also offers powerful and consistent reports and dashboards, which provide management key information to make insightful decisions. It also offers benefits such as project effectiveness, improved customer satisfaction, reduced revenue leakage, improved forecasting capability, and others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market

The global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market size is projected to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Covers Following Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

Projector PSA

NetSuite OpenAir

Oracle

Appirio

Changepoint Corporation

ConnectWise

FinancialForce.com

Tenrox

Autotask Corporation The Information for Each Competitor Includes: Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market by Types:

On-premise

Cloud Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market by Applications:

Consulting Firms

Marketing & Communication

Technology Companies