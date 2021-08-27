Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | AKSA, Dralon, Mitsubishi Chemical

“

The report titled Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AKSA, Dralon, Mitsubishi Chemical, Aditya Birla Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation, TOYOBO (Exlan), Taekwang, Toray, Kaltex, Montefibre, Pasupati Acrylon, SGL (Fisipe), SDF Group, Indian Acrylics, Sinopec, Jilin Chemical Fiber, CNPC, Jiangsu Zhongxin Group, Zhejiang Hangzhouwan

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic Staple Fiber

Acrylic Tow

Acrylic Top



Market Segmentation by Application: Filtration

Textiles

Precursors To Carbon Fiber

Outdoor

Fiber-reinforced Concrete



The Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Acrylic Staple Fiber

4.1.3 Acrylic Tow

4.1.4 Acrylic Top

4.2 By Type – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Filtration

5.1.3 Textiles

5.1.4 Precursors To Carbon Fiber

5.1.5 Outdoor

5.1.6 Fiber-reinforced Concrete

5.2 By Application – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 AKSA

6.1.1 AKSA Corporation Information

6.1.2 AKSA Overview

6.1.3 AKSA Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 AKSA Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.1.5 AKSA Recent Developments

6.2 Dralon

6.2.1 Dralon Corporation Information

6.2.2 Dralon Overview

6.2.3 Dralon Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Dralon Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.2.5 Dralon Recent Developments

6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical

6.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

6.3.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

6.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

6.4 Aditya Birla Group

6.4.1 Aditya Birla Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 Aditya Birla Group Overview

6.4.3 Aditya Birla Group Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Aditya Birla Group Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.4.5 Aditya Birla Group Recent Developments

6.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.5.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Overview

6.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.5.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Developments

6.6 TOYOBO (Exlan)

6.6.1 TOYOBO (Exlan) Corporation Information

6.6.2 TOYOBO (Exlan) Overview

6.6.3 TOYOBO (Exlan) Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 TOYOBO (Exlan) Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.6.5 TOYOBO (Exlan) Recent Developments

6.7 Taekwang

6.7.1 Taekwang Corporation Information

6.7.2 Taekwang Overview

6.7.3 Taekwang Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Taekwang Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.7.5 Taekwang Recent Developments

6.8 Toray

6.8.1 Toray Corporation Information

6.8.2 Toray Overview

6.8.3 Toray Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Toray Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.8.5 Toray Recent Developments

6.9 Kaltex

6.9.1 Kaltex Corporation Information

6.9.2 Kaltex Overview

6.9.3 Kaltex Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Kaltex Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.9.5 Kaltex Recent Developments

6.10 Montefibre

6.10.1 Montefibre Corporation Information

6.10.2 Montefibre Overview

6.10.3 Montefibre Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Montefibre Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.10.5 Montefibre Recent Developments

6.11 Pasupati Acrylon

6.11.1 Pasupati Acrylon Corporation Information

6.11.2 Pasupati Acrylon Overview

6.11.3 Pasupati Acrylon Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Pasupati Acrylon Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.11.5 Pasupati Acrylon Recent Developments

6.12 SGL (Fisipe)

6.12.1 SGL (Fisipe) Corporation Information

6.12.2 SGL (Fisipe) Overview

6.12.3 SGL (Fisipe) Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 SGL (Fisipe) Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.12.5 SGL (Fisipe) Recent Developments

6.13 SDF Group

6.13.1 SDF Group Corporation Information

6.13.2 SDF Group Overview

6.13.3 SDF Group Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 SDF Group Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.13.5 SDF Group Recent Developments

6.14 Indian Acrylics

6.14.1 Indian Acrylics Corporation Information

6.14.2 Indian Acrylics Overview

6.14.3 Indian Acrylics Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Indian Acrylics Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.14.5 Indian Acrylics Recent Developments

6.15 Sinopec

6.15.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

6.15.2 Sinopec Overview

6.15.3 Sinopec Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Sinopec Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.15.5 Sinopec Recent Developments

6.16 Jilin Chemical Fiber

6.16.1 Jilin Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

6.16.2 Jilin Chemical Fiber Overview

6.16.3 Jilin Chemical Fiber Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Jilin Chemical Fiber Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.16.5 Jilin Chemical Fiber Recent Developments

6.17 CNPC

6.17.1 CNPC Corporation Information

6.17.2 CNPC Overview

6.17.3 CNPC Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 CNPC Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.17.5 CNPC Recent Developments

6.18 Jiangsu Zhongxin Group

6.18.1 Jiangsu Zhongxin Group Corporation Information

6.18.2 Jiangsu Zhongxin Group Overview

6.18.3 Jiangsu Zhongxin Group Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Jiangsu Zhongxin Group Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.18.5 Jiangsu Zhongxin Group Recent Developments

6.19 Zhejiang Hangzhouwan

6.19.1 Zhejiang Hangzhouwan Corporation Information

6.19.2 Zhejiang Hangzhouwan Overview

6.19.3 Zhejiang Hangzhouwan Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Zhejiang Hangzhouwan Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Product Description

6.19.5 Zhejiang Hangzhouwan Recent Developments

7 United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Industry Value Chain

9.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Upstream Market

9.3 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

