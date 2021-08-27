Infusion Pump Market Size, Competitive Strategic Insights Forecasts By 2025

Infusion Pump Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] An infusion pump is a medical device that is used in healthcare facilities to provide control, accuracy, and precision in the delivery of fluids such as drugs, nutrients, and blood to patients during treatment. Infusion pumps should deliver the fluids at a proper rate and dose to avoid complications.

On the basis of end user, the infusion pumps market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care settings, and academic & research institutes. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2017. The large share of this end-user segment is mainly attributed to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced infusion devices, large patient pool, and the availability of trained professionals to operate infusion pumps.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, increased accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, rapidly improving health insurance sector, growing demand for advanced technologies, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas are fueling the demand for infusion devices in the APAC region. However, frequent product recalls of infusion pumps, stringent regulatory requirements for new products, and the increasing adoption of refurbished infusion pumps are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

In 2019, the market size of Infusion Pump is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Infusion Pump.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Infusion Pump Market are Becton, Dickinson, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Moog, Smiths Medical, Terumo, Roche Diagnostics, Halyard Health, Mindray Medical, Micrel Medical Devices, Insulet

The opportunities for Infusion Pump in recent future is the global demand for Infusion Pump Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Infusion Pump Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Infusion Pumps, Patient-controlled Analgesia (PCA) Infusion Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Infusion Pump market is the incresing use of Infusion Pump in Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Settings, Academic and Research Institutes and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Infusion Pump market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

